Jamaica

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Sets New Personal Best at JC/Pure Water Meet

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Sets New Personal Best at JC/Pure Water Meet

The hustle and bustle of the Richard Ashenheim Stadium was punctuated with gasps of awe as 16-year-old Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High School shattered records in the girls’ Class Two 100m race at the JC/Pure Water meet. The young athlete left spectators and fellow athletes spellbound as she sprinted across the finish line in a breathtaking 11.30 seconds. The time not only smashed her personal best, but also etched a new record in the annals of the meet.

Overcoming Obstacles to Reach the Finish Line

The feat is a result of countless hours of rigorous training and the unwavering support of her coach. Terrelonge’s journey to this point has been paved with perseverance and an insatiable hunger for success. She has shown that age is no barrier when it comes to achieving one’s goals. Following her were Sabrina Dockery and Shanoya Douglas who secured the second and third positions respectively.



Other Noteworthy Performances

The track meet was also illuminated by other dazzling performances. Ferncourt High’s Rihanna Scott set a new benchmark in the Class Four 100m event, while Hydel High’s Alliah Baker emerged victorious in the Class One 100m. The boys’ events witnessed fierce competition with Ched Brown and Rushane Symister claiming the laurels in the Class Two 100m and Class One 400m time final event respectively.



A Day of Records and Victories

Further adding to the excitement of the day, Edwin Allen’s Tonyan Beckford and JC’s Dorian Charles triumphed in the 400m races and hurdles. Distance events saw Evans Tetteh and Kaydeen Johnson outpace their competitors to seize first place in the boys’ 5,000m open event and the girls’ 3,000m event respectively.

The JC/Pure Water meet at Richard Ashenheim Stadium proved to be a breeding ground for young talent, a stage where dreams were realized and records were rewritten. Theianna-Lee Terrelonge’s record-breaking run will serve as an inspiration for many young athletes, reminding them that with determination, hard work, and a supportive team, anything is possible.

0
Jamaica Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Jamaica

