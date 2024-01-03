The Wildcats’ Comeback: Norwich Free Academy Boys Basketball Team’s Resurgence

In the heart of Norwich, a transformation is taking place. The Norwich Free Academy (NFA) boys basketball team, under the adept leadership of first-year coach Jeff Brown, is making a comeback. The team’s early steps were fraught with challenges – they registered losses in their first three games. But, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Wildcats have secured two consecutive victories, infusing their season with newfound optimism.

Young Guards Stepping Up

Amid the trials and tribulations, freshmen guards Josh Lavoie and Jamier Ford have risen to the occasion. The duo played an instrumental role in their recent win over East Hartford, standing tall defensively and making critical steals. Their presence on the court has been a refreshing addition to the Wildcats’ lineup, emphasizing the depth and potential of the young roster.

The Emergence of Armanee Davis

Senior shooting guard Armanee Davis has stepped into the limelight, proving to be a linchpin in the Wildcats’ resurgence. Davis scored a commendable 19 points in both of their wins against East Hartford and Glastonbury. His ability to find the basket consistently has injected a much-needed boost to the team’s offensive capabilities.

From Initial Losses to Tactical Adjustments

The Wildcats’ early season was marred by losses against formidable opponents like Fitch, East Lyme, and Lincoln (R.I.). Despite good shooting, the team lacked in pressure defense. Recognizing this shortfall, Coach Brown recalibrated the strategy, shifting the focus on game execution and defensive pressure. The result? A team that is learning to play to its strengths, and overcome its weaknesses.

Strength Lies in Depth

The Wildcats’ roster boasts depth with about ten players, mostly guards, who can step up when needed. This depth enables them to maintain high intensity throughout the game. In addition to Lavoie, Ford, and Davis, senior guard Keegan Johnston, senior forward Camron Barnoza, sophomore Ethan Graham, junior shooting guard Kody Jamieson, and enforcer Gage Hinkley have made notable contributions.

While Coach Brown acknowledges the team’s current lack of physical talent compared to the 16-3 season two years ago, he remains optimistic about their competitiveness and potential for success. With their recent upswing, the Wildcats are poised to continue building momentum as the season progresses into 2024.