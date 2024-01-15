The Virtuosa Claps Back at Body Shamers Highlighting Her Achievements

Professional wrestler, The Virtuosa, known in the real world as Deonna Purrazzo, boldly confronted body shaming critics following her match at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Collision. The Virtuosa, a force to be reckoned with, not just for her prowess in the wrestling ring but also for her resilience against unflattering commentary, made it clear that such criticism does not impact her perception of her worth.

Standing Against Body Shaming

The Virtuosa responded to the negative comments on social media, displaying an admirable show of defiance and self-assurance. She highlighted her numerous accolades, including her status as a five-time world champion and her collaborations with nearly every major wrestling promotion worldwide. Beyond the wrestling world, she recently added a bachelor's degree to her list of accomplishments, proving her dedication not only to her professional career but also to her personal growth and education.

Unwavering Confidence Amid Criticism

Despite the wave of body shaming remarks, The Virtuosa stood firm in her confidence. She cited the unwavering support of her husband as one of her pillars of strength. With a defiant tone, she expressed her entitlement to dismiss the vitriolic comments of critics. Not mincing her words, she directed body-shamers to 'kiss this FAT ass.'

Eyes on the Future

In addition to countering negativity with her tenacity, The Virtuosa has set her sights on furthering her academic pursuits. She revealed her consideration to embark on a Master's program, displaying an admirable determination to continuously improve herself. Meanwhile, in the wrestling world, she notched her first victory since joining AEW by overcoming Red Velvet at AEW Collision, demonstrating her continued dominance in the sport.