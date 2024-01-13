The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball’s New Signees to the Top 100

In the world of baseball, the addition of a new signee to the Top 100 rankings is no small feat. Highlighted in a recent podcast discussion, this rarity has seen instances like Kevin Maitan in 2016, whose promising start eventually did not pan out as expected. On the other hand, Jasson Domnguez’s journey from signing with the Yankees to hitting home runs in the major leagues by age 20 is seen as a success. However, the spotlight shines not only on successes, but also on those who had to prove their mettle before earning their rankings.

Unraveling the Tale of Ethan Salas

Ethan Salas, the top international prospect of the previous year, is a classic example of such a trajectory. Despite being recognized for his advanced skills, Salas was not instantly added to the Top 100. It was only later, on April 13, that he made the list, but not before proving himself in Spring Training and eventually reaching Double-A in his debut professional season.

Anticipation Surrounding New Signees

As we look ahead, the focus of the baseball world is on the top international prospects expected to sign for the top 100 bonuses in the 2024 class. Among these players, Jose Perdomo and Leodalis De Vries are particularly noteworthy. Their potential and trajectory as new signees have been highlighted in scouting reports and player profiles, painting a vivid picture of their expected impact on the game. However, the conversation concludes with the suggestion that De Vries, despite his potential, is unlikely to enter the Top 100 right away.

Summer to Determine De Vries’ Potential

The upcoming summer will be a critical period for De Vries, testing his ability on the field and determining his potential to be ranked. As we wait for the games to unfold, the anticipation is high, and the stakes are even higher. The trajectory of a new signee in baseball is as unpredictable as the game itself, and only time will tell if De Vries will join the ranks of the Top 100.