en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball’s New Signees to the Top 100

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball’s New Signees to the Top 100

In the world of baseball, the addition of a new signee to the Top 100 rankings is no small feat. Highlighted in a recent podcast discussion, this rarity has seen instances like Kevin Maitan in 2016, whose promising start eventually did not pan out as expected. On the other hand, Jasson Domnguez’s journey from signing with the Yankees to hitting home runs in the major leagues by age 20 is seen as a success. However, the spotlight shines not only on successes, but also on those who had to prove their mettle before earning their rankings.

Unraveling the Tale of Ethan Salas

Ethan Salas, the top international prospect of the previous year, is a classic example of such a trajectory. Despite being recognized for his advanced skills, Salas was not instantly added to the Top 100. It was only later, on April 13, that he made the list, but not before proving himself in Spring Training and eventually reaching Double-A in his debut professional season.

Anticipation Surrounding New Signees

As we look ahead, the focus of the baseball world is on the top international prospects expected to sign for the top 100 bonuses in the 2024 class. Among these players, Jose Perdomo and Leodalis De Vries are particularly noteworthy. Their potential and trajectory as new signees have been highlighted in scouting reports and player profiles, painting a vivid picture of their expected impact on the game. However, the conversation concludes with the suggestion that De Vries, despite his potential, is unlikely to enter the Top 100 right away.

Summer to Determine De Vries’ Potential

The upcoming summer will be a critical period for De Vries, testing his ability on the field and determining his potential to be ranked. As we wait for the games to unfold, the anticipation is high, and the stakes are even higher. The trajectory of a new signee in baseball is as unpredictable as the game itself, and only time will tell if De Vries will join the ranks of the Top 100.

0
Baseball Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Baseball

See more
4 hours ago
New York Yankees Cross Historic $300 Million Payroll Threshold
The New York Yankees, a name synonymous with Baseball’s grandeur, have taken a giant leap into the annals of sports finance. The franchise has crossed a significant line in the sand by surpassing the $300 million threshold in payroll. This milestone, a foray into uncharted territory for the Yankees, was achieved following the signing of
New York Yankees Cross Historic $300 Million Payroll Threshold
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
14 hours ago
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
Alex Anthopoulos Secures Position with Atlanta Braves Until 2031
14 hours ago
Alex Anthopoulos Secures Position with Atlanta Braves Until 2031
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
8 hours ago
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
8 hours ago
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park
13 hours ago
Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
23 seconds
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
31 seconds
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
1 min
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
1 min
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
2 mins
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
2 mins
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
2 mins
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
2 mins
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
3 mins
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app