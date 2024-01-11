The Undertaker Shares His Personal Mount Rushmore of Wrestling's Big Men

WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, recently revealed his personal Mount Rushmore of the biggest big men in wrestling history on his YouTube channel. His selection criteria focused on wrestlers who exceeded both 300 pounds and 6'5'' in stature. The Undertaker's list, while subjective, provides a unique insight into the world of professional wrestling, reflecting his admiration for the skills and contributions of these wrestling giants.

Advertisment

The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

His Mount Rushmore of big men in wrestling includes Andre the Giant, Vader, Yokozuna, and Kane. Notable mentions were given to The Big Show, Bruiser Brody, and Mark Henry. The Undertaker discussed his relationship with Andre the Giant in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, indicating his profound respect for the legendary figure.

Ranking and Recognition

Advertisment

The Undertaker ranked Big Van Vader at number four, applauding his agility and star power. Yokozuna was placed at the third spot, emphasizing his remarkable athleticism and work ethic. Kane was positioned at number two for his versatility and athleticism, while Andre the Giant clinched the top spot due to his mythical status and ability to work with anyone.

A Tribute to Wrestling Giants

The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore serves as a tribute to the wrestlers who have not only dominated the ring due to their size but also due to their athletic prowess and entertainment abilities. The Undertaker jokingly noted that he omitted The Big Show and Mark Henry due to their association with AEW, adding a touch of humor to his selections. The inclusion of Bruiser Brody in his Mount Rushmore of wrestling big men further attests to The Undertaker's appreciation for the legacies left by these wrestling giants.