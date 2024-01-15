The Uncertain Future of Benzema and Henderson in Saudi Pro League

Renowned transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shed some light on the future of two prominent figures in the Saudi Pro League: Karim Benzema and Jordan Henderson. As the January transfer window unfolds, the football world watches with bated breath to see where these players might land next.

Benzema’s Future at Al Ittihad in Question

Despite swirling rumors, there’s no definitive news regarding Benzema’s departure from Al Ittihad, the club he joined last summer. The footballer’s move to Saudi Arabia has been marred by dissatisfaction, leading to speculation of a possible exit this January. Benzema, a former Real Madrid striker and one of the club’s most illustrious goal scorers, reportedly missed training sessions and is speculated to be left out of Al Ittihad’s upcoming tour of Dubai.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Lyon are all allegedly interested in a short-term deal with the 36-year-old striker. However, any move for Benzema remains uncertain due to Financial Fair Play considerations. Meanwhile, Chelsea is reportedly considering potential loan options for a striker, with a focus on Benzema and Roberto Firmino, who is also currently playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Henderson’s Transfer Talks with Ajax

On the other hand, talks are ongoing for Jordan Henderson’s potential move to Ajax, but his current club Al Ettifaq has not yet given the green light. The former Liverpool captain also transitioned to the Saudi league last summer and is now caught up in the whirlwind of transfer negotiations. While Juventus has been mentioned in connection with Henderson, Romano clarifies that nothing is advanced on that front, with Ajax leading the pack in terms of interest.

Unfolding Transfers

No further details on Benzema’s situation have been provided, but it is suggested that updates may come in the following days as the January transfer window progresses. Both players’ futures are hanging in the balance, dependent on the decisions of their current clubs and the unfolding dynamics of the transfer window. This story serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and constant flux of the football world, where a player’s fate can change with a single transfer window.