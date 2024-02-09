The Unbroken Streak: Three Friends and Their 58-Year Journey Through Super Bowl History

In the annals of sports fandom, there exists an elusive club of diehards, who have never missed a Super Bowl. Among its last living members are three friends in their 80s: Don Crisman, Gregory Eaton, and Tom Henschel. As the world gears up for the 58th Super Bowl in Las Vegas, these octogenarians are steadfast in their resolve to continue their streak, despite the physical challenges that come with age.

Advertisment

A Streak Born in 1967

The trio's journey began in 1967, when the Green Bay Packers clinched victory in the inaugural AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Since then, Crisman, Eaton, and Henschel have attended every Super Bowl, creating a tradition that has spanned more than half a century. Their stories are woven through the tapestry of NFL history, with each game etched in their memories.

Crisman, a New England Patriots fan, recalls the exhilaration of witnessing his team's first Super Bowl win in 2002. Eaton, a Detroit Lions devotee, cherishes the moments shared with his friends, despite never seeing his team in the big game. Henschel, a Pittsburgh Steelers loyalist, remembers the thrill of watching his team lift the Lombardi Trophy six times.

Advertisment

An Enduring Friendship

Through the years, their bond has transcended the boundaries of friendly rivalry, as they have supported each other through life's ups and downs. They've shared countless laughs, heartaches, and unforgettable moments, all in the name of their unwavering love for football.

"The friendship is the most important thing," Crisman told The New York Times. "We have our favorite teams, but we never let that come between us."

Advertisment

A New Era of Sports and Awards

As Crisman, Eaton, and Henschel prepare for their 58th Super Bowl, the world of sports continues to evolve around them. This year, Lamar Jackson claimed his second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award, joining an elite group of players to have achieved this feat multiple times.

In the realm of women's basketball, Hannah Stuelke of the University of Iowa scored a career-high 47 points, while Caitlin Clark is on the verge of breaking the NCAA scoring record. Soccer fans in Hong Kong expressed disappointment when Lionel Messi was benched due to injury during a match, leading to refund offers for disgruntled spectators.

Advertisment

Maddie Musselman, a United States water polo star, is juggling her Olympic aspirations with supporting her husband's battle against lung cancer. Meanwhile, the NBA trade deadline saw a flurry of activity, as teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets made strategic moves to bolster their playoff prospects.

A 19-foot bronze statue of Kobe Bryant now stands outside the Lakers' arena, commemorating the late legend's indomitable spirit and contributions to the sport. And Super Bowl commercials are poised to captivate audiences with their blend of humor, nostalgia, and star-studded appearances.

In a somber turn of events, former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring pleaded guilty to charges of sexually molesting young boys in the 1970s, resulting in a prison sentence. This development serves as a grim reminder that the world of sports is not immune to the darker aspects of human nature.

As Crisman, Eaton, and Henschel gather in Las Vegas for the 58th Super Bowl, they carry with them the weight of history and the enduring power of friendship. They represent a bygone era, one that valued loyalty, perseverance, and the simple joy of sharing a love for the game.

With their sights set on the 60th Super Bowl, these three friends are a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the unbreakable bonds forged through a shared passion. Their story is a reminder that, amidst the ever-changing landscape of sports and society, some traditions remain timeless.