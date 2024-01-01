en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis

In a comprehensive analysis, The Indian Express has traced the personal journeys of 256 Indian medallists from the Asian Games, revealing the transformative power of sports in India as a leveler of social and economic disparities. The athletes hail from a variety of socio-economic strata, underlining the truth that talent and determination can transcend economic barriers.

The Diversity of Athletes

These athletes come from diverse backgrounds, including the daughter of a tea shack owner and the son of a coffee plantation owner. The report highlights the increased participation from rural areas, with 33% of medallists born and raised in rural parts of the country. A significant contribution comes from families with unsteady incomes, showing the necessity of accessible sporting facilities for identifying and nurturing talent.

The Role of the Government and Private Academies

The government’s role in supporting athletes through infrastructure and funding is noted. The allocation for Sports by the Centre has almost doubled since 2014-15. The contribution of private academies in scouting and training talent is also significant. The findings stress the importance of a wider safety net, including job security post-retirement from sports.

Success Beyond Sports

Looking beyond their sporting careers, the report emphasizes the importance of dual career paths for athletes. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has highlighted this point, stressing the need for sustainable careers beyond sports. The report also points to the shrinking gender gap among medallists and a trend towards social mobility through sports.

The Indian Express investigation delves into the factors contributing to India’s success at the Asian Games, with a record-breaking 107 medals in 2023. The performance of the Indian contingent at the Asian Para Games was also exceptional, securing 111 medals and placing fifth on the medal tally.

Sport, despite its challenges, has proven to be a powerful force for change in India. The personal stories of these athletes underscore the transformative impact of sports, showing how it can level social and economic disparities and open up new opportunities for success.

0
India Social Issues Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investors Display Contrasting Behaviors in Indian Equity Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Labour Department Notice to TCS & Other Top Indian News Stories

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Accident in Goa Raises Questions about Panaji Smart City Project's Safety Measures

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gurgaon Man Allegedly Murders Wife, Dies by Suicide in Ghaziabad: A Chilling Tale of Domestic Tragedy

By Rafia Tasleem

Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General El ...
@India · 5 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General El ...
heart comment 0
Zomato’s Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve: A Tale of Colossal Orders and Generous Tips

By Rafia Tasleem

Zomato's Record-Breaking New Year's Eve: A Tale of Colossal Orders and Generous Tips
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd’s Remarkable Transformation: A Dive into Drones and Footwear

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd's Remarkable Transformation: A Dive into Drones and Footwear
The Power Surge of 2023: A Stern Reality Check for Renewable Energy in India

By Rafia Tasleem

The Power Surge of 2023: A Stern Reality Check for Renewable Energy in India
India Ushers in 2024: A Tapestry of Diverse New Year Celebrations

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Ushers in 2024: A Tapestry of Diverse New Year Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Jets: A Look at the Challenges and Prospects for the 2024 Season
1 min
New York Jets: A Look at the Challenges and Prospects for the 2024 Season
Israel's Supreme Court Blocks Netanyahu's Judicial Reform: A New Spark for Social Unrest?
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Blocks Netanyahu's Judicial Reform: A New Spark for Social Unrest?
Rob McElhenney Stirs Concern with 'Allergic Reaction' Post; Reflects on 2023 Achievements
2 mins
Rob McElhenney Stirs Concern with 'Allergic Reaction' Post; Reflects on 2023 Achievements
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
3 mins
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
3 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
4 mins
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
4 mins
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
5 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
Mastering the Art of Grilling Lobster Tails and Sweeping Changes in Hockey
5 mins
Mastering the Art of Grilling Lobster Tails and Sweeping Changes in Hockey
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
3 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app