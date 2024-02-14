The Top 10 Best Southpaw Boxers in History: Unorthodox Titans Who Redefined the Sport

In the world of boxing, southpaws have always been a formidable force. Their unorthodox stance and unique fighting style often catch opponents off guard. Today, we delve into the lives and careers of the top 10 best southpaw boxers in history.

The Unconventional Titans

Topping our list is Vasyl Lomachenko, a Ukrainian boxer who has proven himself a true master of the sport. Known for his exceptional footwork and lightning-fast reflexes, Lomachenko boasts an impressive record of 16 wins and only 2 losses.

Following closely is Hector Camacho, a Puerto Rican-American fighter who left a lasting legacy in the boxing world. With his flamboyant personality and aggressive style, Camacho amassed a remarkable 79 wins throughout his career.

The third spot belongs to Tiger Flowers, the first African-American world middleweight champion. Despite facing racial discrimination during his time, Flowers' skill and determination shone through, earning him 115 wins in his professional career.

The Modern Marvels

Oleksandr Usyk, another Ukrainian southpaw, takes the fourth place with his incredible precision and power. As an undisputed cruiserweight champion, Usyk's dominance in the ring is undeniable.

Joe Calzaghe, a Welsh boxer, secures the fifth position with his impressive undefeated record of 46 wins. His relentless pursuit of victory and strategic approach to each fight made him a force to be reckoned with.

Vincent Saldivar rounds out our top six. This Mexican-American boxer was known for his fierce left hook and relentless energy, earning him 32 wins throughout his career.

Legends That Transcend Time

Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino icon, earns the seventh spot. His speed, power, and agility have made him one of the most successful boxers in history, with 62 wins under his belt.

Pernell Whitaker, an American fighter, takes the eighth place. Dubbed "Sweet Pea" for his smooth and elegant style, Whitaker won 40 of his 46 fights, 17 of which were by knockout.

Terence Crawford, currently one of the best pound-for-pound fighters, claims the ninth position. His adaptability and precision have led to 38 wins, 29 of which were by knockout.

Lastly, Marvin Hagler, an American-Italian boxer, rounds out our list. Known for his tenacious fighting spirit, Hagler held the middleweight title from 1980 to 1987, during which he had 62 wins, 52 of them by knockout.

These southpaw boxers have etched their names into the annals of boxing history. Their unique styles, exceptional skills, and indomitable spirits have not only entertained fans but also transformed the sport itself. As we look back on their achievements, we can't help but anticipate the future stars who will continue to redefine what it means to be a southpaw in the ring.