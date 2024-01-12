The Thriving Sports Betting Industry in the US: A Double-edged Sword?

The surge in sports betting in the United States, following the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision to lift the federal ban, has been nothing short of phenomenal. Now legal in nearly 40 states, sports betting has become a pervasive presence across both traditional and social media. Major sports networks, such as ESPN, have embraced this trend, launching their own sportsbooks, while sportsbooks like DraftKings offer a plethora of betting options, even on events weeks or months away.

The Rise of Sports Betting

States like Maryland have witnessed record-setting sports betting revenues, with a significant contribution from mobile app wagers. The advent of sports betting has not only exceeded initial revenue projections but also bolstered the state’s economy. This upward trend is not limited to Maryland; shares of DraftKings soared 209.5% in 2023, fueled by bullish trends in the American gambling industry. Sports betting is now available in 23 US states, Puerto Rico, and Ontario, Canada, driving robust financial results for companies like DraftKings.

Emergence of New Players

The flourishing sports betting industry in the US has seen the emergence of new and upcoming online sportsbooks, including Bet365, Unibet, Fanatics, and Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook. The industry’s expansion, coupled with irresistible promotions and positive user feedback, underscores the thriving nature of sports betting in the US.

Legislation and Concerns

On the legislative front, states like Georgia are passing sports betting bills, enabling residents to place bets online or at remote terminals. These bills establish commissions to grant licenses for sports betting operations while ensuring a fraction of gross revenue benefits the state. They also include provisions to protect bettors from fraudulent operators and support problem gamblers. However, the rise in sports betting has not been without its issues, with gambling hotlines witnessing an uptick in calls, indicating a potential surge in gambling addiction.

Despite these concerns, the trend of expanding sports betting options shows no sign of slowing down. The American Gaming Association reports that sports betting is now live in 29 states and Washington, D.C, with states like Vermont recently joining the industry. The industry’s projected online revenue is expected to touch $9.65 billion in 2024 before surpassing $15 billion by 2028. However, as we enjoy the economic benefits and innovative betting options, the potential for problem gambling must be acknowledged and addressed.