Mexico

The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the ‘Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:46 pm EST
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the ‘Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports’

In the world of sports, few pursuits are as unpredictable and riveting as bull riding, often dubbed ‘the most dangerous eight seconds in sports.’ With roots tracing back to Mexico in the 1600s and gaining traction in the United States during the 1800s, bull riding has become an integral part of American sports culture. Its growth is encapsulated by the rise of young talents like 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Champion, Daylon Swearingen, who at 23, has already etched his name in the annals of the sport.

The Landscape of Bull Riding

Contrary to common misconceptions, bull riding events occur across the United States, not just in southern states. Tours are organized by Professional Bull Riders (PBR), the leading authority in the sport. PBR was established in 1992 by 20 bull riders seeking to bring mainstream attention to the sport. Fast forward three decades, the organization has expanded to over 800 members and hosts more than 200 events annually. The ‘Unleash the Beast’ tour serves as PBR’s premier competition, complemented by the Camping World Team Series featuring eight teams.

The Mechanics of the Sport

The sport’s rules are simple yet demanding. A rider must stay mounted on a bucking bull for at least eight seconds, holding the rope with one hand and keeping the other in the air. The rider is not allowed to touch the bull or themselves during this period. The scoring system allows a total of 100 points, with half the points allocated to the rider and half to the bull, based on their respective performances. The bulls, bred specifically for competition, weigh in between 1,200 to 2,000 pounds and compete for two to four years, starting at 3 to 4 years old.

The Risks and Rewards

Despite its popularity, bull riding is inherently dangerous, resulting in frequent injuries and occasional fatalities among riders. The deaths of Mason Lowe in 2019 and Amadeu Silva in 2021 serve as grim reminders of the sport’s risks. Yet, the lure of the sport remains strong, drawing in new talents who are willing to risk life and limb in pursuit of glory. Among them is Najiah Knight, a 17-year-old high school junior from Oregon, who is on a quest to become the first woman to compete at the top level of PBR. She has been riding since she was 3 years old and has already achieved success in junior bull riding. Fearless and determined, Najiah embodies the spirit of the sport and its relentless pursuit of history.

Mexico Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

