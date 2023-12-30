en English
Cricket

The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:28 pm EST
In the pulsating world of cricket, the swift, adrenaline-fueled T20 format has begun to eclipse the time-honored Test cricket. Renowned cricketer and commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, examines the profound influence of T20 cricket on contemporary Test cricketers, underlining the shift in techniques and strategies that have shaped the modern game. Manjrekar’s observations draw from the recent Test match performance of young batting prodigy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose aggressive stance was short-lived, a stark contrast to the sturdy defensive approach that Test cricket traditionally demands.

The Unfaltering Defense of Rishabh Pant

In the midst of this evolution, Manjrekar commends the remarkable defensive technique of Rishabh Pant. Even as an aggressive player, Pant has demonstrated the significance of a strong defense in Test cricket, a testament to his adaptability and understanding of the game’s different formats. Pant’s approach serves as a reminder of the bygone era where rigorous practice of defense and leaving balls were considered key to a successful Test cricket innings.

Test Cricket in the T20 Lens

The robust influence of white-ball cricket seems to have diluted these traditional practices, resulting in a perceptible impact on the quality of Test cricket. In a time when cricketing fame and financial rewards do not necessarily demand a solid defensive game, Manjrekar argues that expecting the same caliber of Test cricket as in the past, when players were solely focused on the longer format, may be unrealistic.

Cherishing the Moments in Modern Test Cricket

Despite the perceived dip in quality, Manjrekar encourages Test cricket fans to approach the game with patience and pragmatism. While the quality may not mirror that of yesteryears, there are still memorable moments to be savored. Be it Kagiso Rabada‘s mesmerizing spells, KL Rahul‘s magnificent centuries, or Virat Kohli‘s stellar performances, these are the instances that continue to make Test cricket a spectacle. As the game evolves, those seeking sustained brilliance are advised by Manjrekar to turn their attention to T20 cricket, the format that is undoubtedly shaping the future of the sport.

Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

