The Soundtrack of UFC 297: The Significance of Fighters' Walkout Songs

The thunderous roar of the crowd, the pulsating energy in the air, and the walkout songs blasting through the speakers are all part of the spectacle that is UFC 297. This time around, the event highlighted the role of music in setting the tone for the fights, with a strikingly diverse selection of tunes from various genres, reflecting the unique styles and preferences of the fighters.

Rock, Hip Hop, and Country: The Power of Music

Arnold Allen made his way to the cage with the iconic rock anthem, 'We Will Rock You' by Queen, pumping up the crowd and possibly acting as a psychological tool to intimidate his opponents. Meanwhile, Garrett Armfield celebrated his unanimous victory over Brad Katona by walking out to the upbeat track, 'Congratulations' by Post Malone.

The event saw Chris Curtis emerge victorious against Marc-Andre Barriault, with the soulful 'White Horse' by Chris Stapleton playing in the background. A sharp contrast to his original choice of 'Metalingus' by Alter Bridge, as reported in the raw content, this shift in music perhaps represents a change in Curtis' approach to the fight or his attempt to connect with the audience on a deeper level.

Music: A Reflection of the Fighter's Soul

Mayra Bueno Silva, despite her defeat against Raquel Pennington, made a statement with her walkout song, the electrifying 'Giro de Sueracao' by MC Lele JP. In a similar vein, Priscila Cachoeira's selection of the hauntingly beautiful 'Zombie' by The Cranberries couldn't secure her a win against Jasmine Jasudavicius, who submitted her in the third round.

Jimmy Flick, who triumphed over Malcolm Gordon via submission, chose 'Started from the Bottom' by Drake, a choice perhaps reflecting his journey in the UFC. In contrast, Gordon opted for the power-packed 'Kant Nobody' by Lil Wayne featuring DMX.

The Role of Music in UFC

Amidst the adrenaline and the fierce competition, the walkout songs at UFC 297 were not just background noise. They served as psychological tools for the fighters, amplifying their mental toughness and individuality. Furthermore, these song choices provided entertainment for the audience, contributing significantly to the overall atmosphere of the event. From 'Coming Home' by Diddy featuring Skylar Grey and Dirty Money, 'Crazy' by Gnarls Barkley, 'Fat Lip' by Sum 41, to 'The Bravest' by Sir Roosevelt, the event was a celebration of music, as much as it was of the fights.