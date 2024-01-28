The Soulful Riders: An Enduring Legacy on Two Wheels

With the throbbing pulse of black Harley engines echoing in the background, a legacy of brotherhood, unity, and community service is being carved out on the open roads of Savannah, Georgia. This is the story of the Soulful Riders Motorcycle Club, one of the oldest Black motorcycle clubs in the state, a testament to resilience, respect, and love, born nearly half a century ago from the embers of the civil rights era.

Birth of a Legacy

Isaac 'Chico' Griffin, the founder and National Commander, was the driving force behind the inception of the club. After returning from the Vietnam War, he found solace and a sense of purpose on the open road. With five other enthusiasts, the Soulful Riders Motorcycle Club was born. Over the years, it evolved from a five-member group in Savannah to a family of over 200 riders at its peak, all connected by the shared love for motorcycling and a common identity.

The Soulful Riders: More Than a Club

The Soulful Riders are more than just a motorcycle club; they embody a philosophy. From 'Chico' to 'June Bug,' 'Maintnanz' to 'Dough Boi,' 'Auto' to 'Shot Gun,' and 'Fat Man,' the members, known by their intriguing nicknames, hail from diverse backgrounds and professions. The criterion for membership? A black Harley motorcycle and a heart dedicated to the values of the club: respect, love, and loyalty.

Wheels for a Cause

But it's not all about the thrill of the ride. The club places a strong emphasis on community service. The Soulful Riders participate in charitable events like telethons and contribute to causes such as the United Negro College Fund and the Greenbriar Children's Home. They believe in making a difference, one ride at a time.