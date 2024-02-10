The Silent Killer: Honoring Peter Yununa's Life and Raising Awareness for Sudden Cardiac Death

Peter Yununa, a 26-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and community health graduate, met an untimely end in Yola. His life ebbed away amidst the fervor of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and South Africa. A chemistry teacher at Government Secondary School Numan since November 2022, his service was set to conclude in October 2024.

Unseen Wounds: The Hidden Heart Conditions

Prof Ranti Familoni, a seasoned expert in Medicine and Cardiology from Olabisi Onabanjo University, sheds light on the silent specter that claimed Yununa's life. Sudden cardiac death (SCD), a condition that typically befalls those with an underlying heart disease, often goes unnoticed until it's too late.

"In the young, such as the NYSC member, it might be due to congenital causes or hereditary genetic disorders, particularly hypertrophy cardiomyopathy," Familoni explains. Over half of these fatalities are unforeseen, as many individuals forego routine medical check-ups, leaving them unaware of their ticking time bombs.

Paying Homage: A Life Remembered

On Saturday, February 11, Yununa's remains were transported from Yola to his home state, Kaduna, for burial. His untimely demise serves as a somber reminder of the importance of regular health screenings, especially for young adults.

As friends, family, and colleagues gather to pay their respects, they are left to grapple with the harsh reality that a vibrant life has been extinguished far too soon. The echoes of the AFCON match, once a source of joy and camaraderie, now serve as a haunting backdrop to Yununa's tragic story.

The Unpredictability of Sudden Cardiac Death

Sudden cardiac death, a condition that strikes without warning, claims countless lives each year. Prof Familoni emphasizes the need for increased awareness and regular medical check-ups, particularly among young adults.

"More than half of these deaths are unpredictable," he says, highlighting the importance of early detection and intervention. "Many people do not go for routine medical checks, leaving them unaware of any underlying heart conditions."

Peter Yununa's passing is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of taking care of one's health. As the world mourns the loss of a promising young man, it is crucial to honor his memory by advocating for greater awareness and prevention of sudden cardiac death.

