The Sedin Twins and Their Most Successful Linemate - A Look Back

In the annals of hockey history, the Vancouver Canucks have been graced with the presence of many luminaries, but none more iconic than the Sedin twins, Henrik and Daniel. Their 17-year tenure with the Canucks was marked by a unique on-ice chemistry, not just between themselves, but with a slew of linemates, each contributing to the narrative of the franchise in their own way. Among these, the names of Trent Klatt, Anson Carter, Jannik Hansen, Radim Vrbata, and Jason King stand out. Yet, above all, it is Alex Burrows who emerged as the most successful linemate for the Sedins.

Alain Vigneault's Strategic Move

The genesis of the Sedin-Burrows line can be traced back to February 10, 2009, during a game against St. Louis. In a move that would prove pivotal, Coach Alain Vigneault replaced Taylor Pyatt with Alex Burrows on the Sedins' line. This change not only endured but led to a highly productive partnership, with Burrows remaining with the Sedins until injuries began to impede his performance in the 2012-2013 season.

The Memorable Run to the Stanley Cup Finals

The Sedin-Burrows trio was instrumental in propelling the Canucks' play, their synergy hitting its peak during the memorable run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2011. This line was marked by not only its offensive prowess but also an intrinsic balance, with Burrows, known for his agitating playing style, providing a dynamic counterpoint to the Sedins.

The Most Successful Linemate

According to an article by Harrison Mooney from April 7, 2018, Burrows scored 50 goals with assists from both Sedins, thus topping the list of their linemates. Following Burrows on this list were Anson Carter and defenseman Sami Salo, with a combined total of 41 goals. This feature underscores the fact that playing with the Sedins often led to players having standout seasons, a testament to the twins' skill and the chemistry they forged with their linemates.