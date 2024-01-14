The Secret Behind India’s Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process

The Indian Under-19 cricket team has established a formidable legacy in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Under-19 World Cup, reaching the finals in the last four editions from 2016 to 2022 and clinching the title in 2018 and 2022. This testament of consistency, with an unmatched win-loss ratio of 11, is a reflection of the systematic talent development and meticulous team selection process conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Talent Pipeline

The cornerstone of India’s success at the Under-19 level is the establishment of a talent pipeline that begins at the Under-16 level. The Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 serves as the initial talent pool from which potential cricketing stars are identified. Those shortlisted are then trained at Zonal Cricket Academies, marking the first step in their journey towards international representation.

Preparation Amid Challenges

In preparation for the World Cup, selected players report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) 18 months prior to the tournament. Despite challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted regular training routines, the NCA has ensured that the selected players adhere to specific practice regimes and diets. The monitoring and training process is facilitated through a dedicated app, ensuring consistent development even amid unforeseen circumstances.

Impact Beyond Under-19

India’s Under-19 team’s success has not been confined to their age group alone. The rigorous development process has also fortified the bench strength for the senior national side. As these young players mature, they bring with them the experience and skills honed at the Under-19 level, contributing to a robust future for Indian cricket.