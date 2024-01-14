en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

The Secret Behind India’s Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
The Secret Behind India’s Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process

The Indian Under-19 cricket team has established a formidable legacy in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Under-19 World Cup, reaching the finals in the last four editions from 2016 to 2022 and clinching the title in 2018 and 2022. This testament of consistency, with an unmatched win-loss ratio of 11, is a reflection of the systematic talent development and meticulous team selection process conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Talent Pipeline

The cornerstone of India’s success at the Under-19 level is the establishment of a talent pipeline that begins at the Under-16 level. The Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 serves as the initial talent pool from which potential cricketing stars are identified. Those shortlisted are then trained at Zonal Cricket Academies, marking the first step in their journey towards international representation.

Preparation Amid Challenges

In preparation for the World Cup, selected players report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) 18 months prior to the tournament. Despite challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted regular training routines, the NCA has ensured that the selected players adhere to specific practice regimes and diets. The monitoring and training process is facilitated through a dedicated app, ensuring consistent development even amid unforeseen circumstances.

Impact Beyond Under-19

India’s Under-19 team’s success has not been confined to their age group alone. The rigorous development process has also fortified the bench strength for the senior national side. As these young players mature, they bring with them the experience and skills honed at the Under-19 level, contributing to a robust future for Indian cricket.

0
Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
1 hour ago
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
In an electrifying Ranji Trophy Group B fixture, Mumbai’s left-arm spinner, Shams Mulani, took centre stage, claiming a remarkable nine-wicket haul against Andhra, pushing Mumbai to the edge of a commanding victory. Mulani’s exceptional performance, with figures of 6/65 in the first innings and 3/63 in the second, left Andhra struggling to stage a robust
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
Australia Triumphs Over India in Asia Cup Opening Match
6 hours ago
Australia Triumphs Over India in Asia Cup Opening Match
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
9 hours ago
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
2 hours ago
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Bollywood's Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya Gear Up for Indian Street Premiere League
4 hours ago
Bollywood's Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya Gear Up for Indian Street Premiere League
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
5 hours ago
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
23 seconds
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
1 min
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
4 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
7 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
7 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
9 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
10 mins
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
10 mins
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
13 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app