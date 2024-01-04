en English
Sports

The Search is On: ‘Zolak and Bertrand’ Look for New Third Co-Host

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host

Following the departure of Rich ‘Hardy’ Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub’s ‘Zolak and Bertrand’, the radio show is in the quest for a new third co-host. Hardy, who was an integral part of the show, has transitioned to co-hosting the morning show ‘Toucher and Hardy’ in place of Rich Shertenlieb. The search for his replacement in the midday slot is on, and the final decision is eagerly awaited by the listeners and the sports radio community.

Possible Candidates for the Coveted Spot

The potential replacements for Hardy’s position are being considered, as revealed by hosts Mike Felger and Jim Murray in a Facebook Live ‘Off-Air Show’. Among the names mentioned were internal candidates like Matt McCarthy, Cerrone Battle, Kendra Middleton, and Tim McKone. However, as of yet, no clear front-runner has been announced, keeping the anticipation high.

The Importance of Sports Knowledge

Felger and Murray emphasized the importance of sports knowledge for the new co-host. They believe that the chosen candidate should not only fit well with existing hosts, Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand, but also possess a deep understanding of sports to keep the show’s essence alive. Murray expressed his hope that Zolak and Bertrand would be involved in the selection process, ensuring the new member would seamlessly blend into the team.

The Uncertain Future of Hardy’s Segments

Hardy’s significant contributions to the show’s production work, most notably segments such as ‘The Fuppets’ and ‘Squeaky Mazz and Mad Mike’, were acknowledged by the hosts. The future of these popular segments remains uncertain with Hardy’s departure. In a light-hearted suggestion, Felger proposed that a student could produce ‘The Fuppets’ segment for class credit, underlining the show’s need for continued content creation.

The search for the new third co-host continues. As 98.5 The Sports Hub’s ‘Zolak and Bertrand’ prepares for this transition, the anticipation among listeners is reaching fever pitch. One thing is certain – the new co-host will have big shoes to fill in maintaining the show’s winning streak in the ratings.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

