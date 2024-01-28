'The Russian Sniper' Aims for Top 10: Imavov vs. Dolidze

In the fast-paced, unpredictable world of the UFC, fighters constantly jostle for dominance. One such warrior is Nassourdine Imavov, popularly known as 'The Russian Sniper.' This French-Russian mixed martial artist has had a rollercoaster ride since his UFC debut in October 2020. After an initial victory, a loss, a triumphant return, a setback, and a no-contest, Imavov is once again on the precipice of a potential career-defining fight.

A Struggle for Consistency

Imavov's journey in the UFC began on a high note with a win over Jordan Williams. However, the euphoria was short-lived as he faced defeat against Phil Hawes. Not being one to back down, Imavov rebounded with consecutive second-round knockouts against Ian Heinisch and Edmen Shahbazyan. A win over Joaquin Buckley further solidified his standing in the middleweight division.

Unseen Challenges

The year 2023, however, introduced new challenges for Imavov. He faced a defeat at the hands of Sean Strickland, who went on to become the UFC middleweight champion. A match at UFC 289 against Chris Curtis ended in a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads, despite Imavov having won the first round on all judges' scorecards.

The Next Big Fight

Currently ranked number 11, Imavov is preparing to face Roman Dolidze, ranked number eight, at UFC Vegas 85 on February 3. This fight presents an opportunity for Imavov to break into the top 10 middleweight rankings. Meanwhile, Dolidze, after suffering a loss to Marvin Vettori and riding a previous four-fight win streak, is also aiming to ascend the ranks. In the 185-pound division, where established veterans and emerging talents constantly vie for position, this fight could potentially alter the landscape.