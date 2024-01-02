en English
Sports

The Rock’s Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns

In a thrilling start to 2024, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson marked his surprise comeback on WWE RAW’s Day 1, sparking widespread speculation of a possible face-off with current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Wrestling enthusiasts have seized upon the hint, conjecturing that this dream match may materialize either at the Elimination Chamber 2024 event or WrestleMania XL. The two superstars, not only share a professional ring but are also bonded by blood, being cousins and co-stars in a movie. The Rock, a seasoned veteran with eight WWE World Championship titles and six WrestleMania main event appearances under his belt, had previously teased his WWE return in September 2023.

Rock vs. Reigns: Clash of the Titans?

Adding fuel to the fire, 16-time World Champion John Cena shared a photoshopped image on Instagram of Roman Reigns and The Rock locked in a glare, with Reigns clutching his Universal Championship belt. Cena’s post echoes the anticipation among fans for a potential Reigns-Rock clash. The WWE Universe is abuzz with hopes for an undisputed title match or a battle for the status of Tribal Chief, a title currently held by Reigns. The Rock has explicitly challenged Reigns’ position as the Head of the Table of the Bloodline faction, prompting dismissive reactions from Reigns and comments from WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi.

John Cena: The Third Wheel?

John Cena, a familiar face in the WWE Universe, recently returned to WWE full-time for two months in September 2023. During his comeback, he collaborated with LA Knight for a victory against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. However, Cena faced defeat against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. Cena’s history with both Reigns and The Rock adds an extra layer of intrigue to the potential Reigns-Rock showdown. Notably, Cena has not bested Reigns in singles competition. His Instagram post not only aligns him with fans rooting for the match but also raises questions about his role in the unfolding drama.

The Road Ahead

As the WWE Universe eagerly awaits an official announcement, the potential dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns remains a tantalizing prospect. Whether this clash will be for the WWE title or the coveted position of the Head of the Table, is yet to be seen. The Rock’s return to WWE marks a promising commencement to 2024, setting the stage for a year of electrifying encounters and riveting storylines.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

