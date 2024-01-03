The Robins Gear Up for a Major Revamp: Stadium Upgrades, IMG Score Improvement and Trophy Ambitions

The home turf of the Robins, Craven Park, is on the brink of a radical evolution, promising a revamped match-day experience for its growing fanbase. The recent addition of Craven Streat, a significant upgrade, has already turned a glaring weakness into a strength. But, the club’s vision for improvement doesn’t stop there. Ambitious plans for the expansion of the East Stand and a complete rebuild of the main West Stand are already in motion, promising an enriched spectator experience.

Investing in Infrastructure and Experience

These structural enhancements are just the tip of the iceberg. A major part of the club’s long-term development plans includes the installation of a new 3G pitch and a state-of-the-art training facility. The Robins hope to bring some of these projects to fruition within the year 2024, in an effort to accommodate the 13 percent surge in average attendance last year – the highest turnout in the Super League era.

Scaling the ‘IMG League Ladder’

Off the pitch, The Robins are striving to boost their standing in the Super League’s grading system, the IMG score, with a keen eye on the details. Following the club CEO Paul Lakin’s confirmation, a new big screen and LED boards are set to be installed to notch up further points. The club’s resolve to maintain and enhance its standing is reflected in its concerted efforts to ascend the ‘IMG league ladder’.

Eyeing the Trophy

While infrastructure and fan experience are a major focus, the team’s performance on the field remains paramount. After a string of impressive runs, including three consecutive seasons of reaching semi-finals and making it to the Challenge Cup Final in 2023, the Robins are determined to clinch a trophy. Armed with a strong squad and bolstered by new signings, optimism is high as the club sets its sights on ending its long wait for major silverware in 2024.