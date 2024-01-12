The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media

Death threats against athletes through social media platforms are surging at an alarming rate. This disturbing trend has become an increasingly common reality for sports professionals. Notable instances involve Moritz Mller, a defenseman for the German ice hockey team Cologne Sharks, who was threatened post a league game; Cobus Reinach, a South African scrum half, who faced threats subsequent to a World Cup quarterfinal; and Thomas Henry of Hellas Verona, threatened after missing a penalty.

The Growing Epidemic of Online Hate

Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, CEO of HateAid, a nonprofit organization assisting victims of online hate, has noticed a significant amplification in such threats over the past five years. Despite campaigns like those initiated by Bayern Munich to raise awareness about online hate speech, the support for affected individuals seems inadequate. The lack of psychological aid or infrastructure to handle the issue is glaring. Athletes often find themselves bound by contractual obligations to maintain a social media presence. This obligation, coupled with the ease of public access and minimal consequences for offenders, heightens the risk of hate and threats online.

Legal Challenges and Proposed Solutions

In 2020, Germany passed a law to criminalize hate speech on social media. However, enforcement poses a great challenge. Social media companies, regulated by European law and often headquartered in Ireland, do not always cooperate in providing information about the culprits. Von Hodenberg advocates for improved data access, increased public discourse, tighter law enforcement measures, collaboration with platforms, and the introduction of support systems within sports clubs.

The Impact on Athletes’ Mental Health

It is vital to understand that the issue extends beyond a mere threat to athletes’ performance. The constant barrage of digital hate leaves them with no reprieve from abuse, posing a severe threat to their mental health. A poignant example is Olivia Dunne, a senior gymnast at LSU and the NCAA’s highest paid female athlete. Dunne has received death threats on social media, including Instagram, and in person. For safety reasons, she has made changes such as no longer attending classes in person after receiving a threat on campus.

The rise in online death threats against athletes has necessitated urgent calls for effective action to mitigate the issue. The digital space should be a safe haven for all, and it is imperative that we work towards ensuring this reality.