The Rising Cost of Public Education in Australia: A Deep Dive

In a stark revelation that underscores the financial strain on families, a new report unveils the escalating expenses associated with enrolling a child in a public school in Australia. The analysis by the Futurity Investment Group shines a light on the affordability landscape of education across major Australian cities, with Melbourne emerging as the most expensive city for government education.

The Cost of Public Education in Australia

Australia's public education landscape is undergoing a significant shift, with total costs for a child's 13-year schooling witnessing a 6% rise this year. The national average cost for government schooling for a single child is pegged at $92,710, a figure that is set to escalate in the coming years.

Notably, the choice of a Catholic education comes with its own financial implications. Projected to cost a family $195,074, it underscores the significant investment parents have to make in their child's education. An independent education, meanwhile, carries an even higher price tag, averaging $316,944 on a national scale.

Forecasted Increase in Education Expenses

The financial burden that education costs impose on Australian families isn't expected to lighten anytime soon. The report projects an upward trajectory in school fees and other major school expenses in the next few years. These costs are expected to increase by 14% in the next half-decade and by almost 30% in the next ten years.

Most Expensive City for Public Schooling

Parents residing in Melbourne will have to bear the brunt of this rising tide of education expenses. The city has emerged as the most expensive for government schooling in Australia, with parents set to pay $108,879 over 13 years to send their child to a public school from 2024. With these numbers, it's clear that the cost of education is a significant consideration for families, shaping decisions around schooling options and potentially impacting the accessibility of quality education for all.