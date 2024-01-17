The Rise of Rucking: A Low-Tech Fitness Trend Dominating 2023

In the ever-evolving landscape of fitness trends, 2023 witnessed the rise of a low-tech, simplistic practice that remarkably contrasts with the otherwise complex and costly fitness fads of our time, such as experimental penis rejuvenation, precise meal plans, and stem cell injections. This practice, known as rucking, essentially involves walking with a heavy load strapped to your back. Originally a method utilized in military training regimes, rucking has transitioned into the mainstream fitness arena, finding a place in the routines of CrossFit enthusiasts and hiking communities alike.

GORUCK's Soaring Sales and Influential Endorsements

A testament to the burgeoning popularity of this trend is the 40 percent surge in sales reported by GORUCK, a company dedicated to promoting and supporting the practice of rucking. The growth of this trend has not been confined to the realms of sales figures, with powerful figures in the fitness and health industry endorsing the practice. Whole 30 co-founder, longevity doctor Peter Attia, and neuroscientist Andrew Huberman are some of the influential voices that have added their weight behind rucking. A significant boost to the popularity of rucking can be attributed to its inclusion in Michael Easter's book, 'The Comfort Crisis.'

Scientific Backing of Rucking's Benefits

Dr. Troy Purdom, who holds a PhD in Exercise Physiology, has delved into the effects of weighted vest training, a practice similar to rucking. His research indicates that this form of exercise can result in a significant increase in caloric expenditure. The distribution of weight and the intensity of the exercise appear to be critical factors influencing this outcome. Purdom's research suggests that rucking's benefits are multi-faceted, dependent on variables such as the weight load carried, the terrain traversed, the incline of the path, and the surface underfoot. As the weight load increases, so too does the caloric burn.

Caution and Consideration in Rucking

While the benefits of rucking are compelling, it is essential to approach this exercise form with caution and consideration. Increasing the load too quickly can exert excessive strain on the lower extremities and connective tissues, leading to potential injuries. Consulting a professional before incorporating rucking into a fitness regime is highly recommended, as is gradually increasing the weight load. The rise in the popularity of hiking as a fitness trend has dovetailed with the adoption of rucking, with the additional mass carried during these exercises aiding in more efficient movement - a welcome respite for those accustomed to long hours of sedentary desk jobs.