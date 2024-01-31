The Rise of Maokai: Dominating Support in League of Legends Patch 14.2

In the dynamic world of League of Legends, Patch 14.2 has witnessed the rise of an unexpected titan: Maokai, the Twisted Treant. As one of the oldest champions, Maokai has braved the ebb and flow of the game's meta, only to emerge as the most potent support champion in the current patch, boasting a remarkable 55 percent win rate in Emerald rank and higher.

Maokai's Resurgence: A Statistical Overview

In a game where the meta is as fickle as the wind, Maokai's dominance is an anomaly worth discussing. His win rate, the highest among all champions within this rank distribution, is accompanied by an impressive 10.8 percent play rate. However, his reign is not confined to higher ranks alone. From Silver to Diamond, Maokai holds the top win rate. Even in the Master rank, he stands as the most played support.

Understanding the Maokai Phenomenon

What makes Maokai a formidable support? The answer lies in his early-game prowess and his versatile abilities. His Sap Magic passive allows for healing, while his Saplings provide excellent poking potential. His crowd control capabilities, including the root effect of Twisted Advance and the knockback from Bramble Smash, make him a significant early kill threat.

As the game unfolds, Maokai's ultimate, Nature's Grasp, becomes a multipurpose tool, effective for initiating ganks, zoning opponents, or facilitating tactical retreats. His durability is amplified with the introduction of new tank items, and his Saplings play a crucial role in maintaining vision control.

The Future of Maokai

While Maokai's dominance may seem overwhelming, it is vital to remember that the league is a game of constant evolution. With Patch 14.3 on the horizon, Maokai is set to receive balance adjustments. However, given his current abilities and the strategic depth he brings to the game, it is expected that Maokai will continue to be a strong choice in solo queue. Players aiming to ascend the leaderboards should consider picking or banning Maokai, the Twisted Treant, who has proven to be more than just another champion in the league's vast roster.