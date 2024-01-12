en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket

Life, in its essence, is a game of ebbs and flows, highs and lows, and cricket is no different. The tale of Mumbai-based all-rounder, Shivam Dube, is emblematic of this. He first came into prominence in 2019, only to fade into the background due to inconsistent performances. However, fate had a different game plan, and the year 2022 brought about a significant turn in his cricketing narrative.

The IPL Catalyst

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction turned into a boon for Dube as he was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for a staggering INR 4 crore. Interestingly, this was also the year he embraced fatherhood. During that IPL season, Dube showed glimpses of his potential, boasting a strike rate of 156.22. Yet, it was in IPL 2023 that he truly made his mark, launching 35 sixes across 16 matches and accumulating 418 runs at a strike rate of 158. His resurgence did not go unnoticed, earning him a recall to the Indian T20I team.

Back in the Blues

Despite his impressive IPL performance, Dube was not a regular feature in the full-strength Indian XI. He only got to don the blue jersey in five matches, stepping in for unavailable or rested players. He was passed over for the home series against Australia and omitted from the South Africa tour. Yet, when the Indian team was announced for the series against Afghanistan, Dube found himself back in the squad, primarily as a potential backup for the injured Hardik Pandya.

Seizing the Opportunity

Given the chance, Dube delivered. In the first match against Afghanistan, he scored a personal best in T20Is – an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls – leading India to a six-wicket win and earning himself the Player of the Match award. Dube acknowledged MS Dhoni‘s influence on his batting and credited consistent hard work for his improved bowling performance. With the assurance from captain Rohit Sharma of regular bowling opportunities, Dube is poised for a promising career.

While the dream of representing India in the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies twinkles in his eyes, Dube prefers to keep his feet firmly on the ground, approaching his career step-by-step. His journey stands testament to the fact that in the game of life and cricket, it’s never over until the last ball is bowled.

0
Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
1 hour ago
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
In a grand spectacle, Australian cricket star David Warner will be making a dramatic entrance via helicopter to partake in the hotly anticipated Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. He will be joining the action straight from his brother’s wedding, underscoring his dedication to the game. This will be
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Mohammad Haris Opens Up About His Exclusion from T20I Squad
8 hours ago
Mohammad Haris Opens Up About His Exclusion from T20I Squad
Wanindu Hasaranga's Remarkable Comeback: Career-Best 7-19 Against Zimbabwe
8 hours ago
Wanindu Hasaranga's Remarkable Comeback: Career-Best 7-19 Against Zimbabwe
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
4 hours ago
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
5 hours ago
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
7 hours ago
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
Latest Headlines
World News
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
2 mins
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
2 mins
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
5 mins
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
Capitals' Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken
5 mins
Capitals' Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
5 mins
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
7 mins
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
8 mins
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
8 mins
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
From 'Perfect Match' to Parkinson's: The Unforgettable Love Story of George and Marsha
10 mins
From 'Perfect Match' to Parkinson's: The Unforgettable Love Story of George and Marsha
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app