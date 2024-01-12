The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket

Life, in its essence, is a game of ebbs and flows, highs and lows, and cricket is no different. The tale of Mumbai-based all-rounder, Shivam Dube, is emblematic of this. He first came into prominence in 2019, only to fade into the background due to inconsistent performances. However, fate had a different game plan, and the year 2022 brought about a significant turn in his cricketing narrative.

The IPL Catalyst

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction turned into a boon for Dube as he was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for a staggering INR 4 crore. Interestingly, this was also the year he embraced fatherhood. During that IPL season, Dube showed glimpses of his potential, boasting a strike rate of 156.22. Yet, it was in IPL 2023 that he truly made his mark, launching 35 sixes across 16 matches and accumulating 418 runs at a strike rate of 158. His resurgence did not go unnoticed, earning him a recall to the Indian T20I team.

Back in the Blues

Despite his impressive IPL performance, Dube was not a regular feature in the full-strength Indian XI. He only got to don the blue jersey in five matches, stepping in for unavailable or rested players. He was passed over for the home series against Australia and omitted from the South Africa tour. Yet, when the Indian team was announced for the series against Afghanistan, Dube found himself back in the squad, primarily as a potential backup for the injured Hardik Pandya.

Seizing the Opportunity

Given the chance, Dube delivered. In the first match against Afghanistan, he scored a personal best in T20Is – an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls – leading India to a six-wicket win and earning himself the Player of the Match award. Dube acknowledged MS Dhoni‘s influence on his batting and credited consistent hard work for his improved bowling performance. With the assurance from captain Rohit Sharma of regular bowling opportunities, Dube is poised for a promising career.

While the dream of representing India in the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies twinkles in his eyes, Dube prefers to keep his feet firmly on the ground, approaching his career step-by-step. His journey stands testament to the fact that in the game of life and cricket, it’s never over until the last ball is bowled.