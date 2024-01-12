en English
Sports

The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus

The prestigious University of Alabama is in the throes of the hunt for a new head football coach, following the stepping down of the legendary Nick Saban. The search process has led to the emergence of two primary candidates who might fill the daunting shoes of Saban – Mike Norvell, currently at Florida State University, and Kalen DeBoer of University of Washington.

A Closer Look at the Contenders

ESPN’s Pete Thamel recently shed light on Alabama’s search direction, suggesting that Norvell and DeBoer will be the main focus of their search operations in the imminent 48 hours. While the initial wave of speculation saw Norvell as the favored pick, the recent turn of events has shifted the spotlight onto DeBoer.

Despite this, there is no official word on whether either candidate has been subjected to a formal interview yet. In the meantime, Dan Lanning from Oregon has made it clear that he intends to continue his tenure in Eugene, leading the Crimson Tide to widen their search.

Norvell’s Journey with Florida State

Florida State University has seen a remarkable turnaround under Norvell’s stewardship. A commendable tally of 28 victories in their last 35 outings, culminating in the 2023 ACC Championship, is a testament to Norvell’s coaching acumen. This success story is likely to play a significant role in Alabama’s consideration of Norvell as a potential successor to Saban.

The Financial Factor

Norvell’s current contract with FSU, which was renewed in February 2023 and extends till 2029, earns him an annual paycheck of $8.05 million. With the assistant coaches at FSU having their contracts extended through 2026, there seems to be a strong financial incentive for Norvell to remain at Florida State. The FSU administration may even consider offering Norvell another extension to ensure his continued leadership of the Seminoles.

As the University of Alabama intensifies its search for a new head coach, the college football world watches with bated breath. The question of who will take over the reins from Nick Saban is one that resonates not just within the confines of Alabama, but across the entire landscape of college football.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

