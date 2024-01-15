The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football’s Lower Leagues

Football, a sport that thrives on passion and a sense of community, often has unique traditions that reflect the ethos of a local area. One such tradition is seen in the lower leagues of English football, where the award for Man of the Match is not a typical plaque or a bottle of champagne, but more unconventional and localized rewards. These quirky traditions are born out of local sponsorships and serve as a testament to the intimate bond between football clubs and their communities.

A Tasty Tradition in Carlisle United

Take the example of Carlisle United, a League Two team from the far north of England. Their Man of the Match is awarded a takeaway curry from Viceroy, a local restaurant. This tradition recently came into the spotlight after a match against Forest Green Rovers. Despite Carlisle United losing the match 2-1, their full-back Joe Riley was named Man of the Match.

Curry for the Champion

Joe Riley, a product of the esteemed Manchester United youth system, received the curry with a broad smile. This moment was captured in a photograph that quickly became popular for its portrayal of a pleased Riley with his unique prize. The image was a delightful representation of these lesser-known traditions that add a touch of humor and relatability to the sport.

Imagining a Quirkier Premier League

This begs the question: What if similar localized traditions were adopted in the Premier League? Imagine a world where top-tier players like Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes could potentially be awarded pork pies or cheesy chips for their stellar performances on the pitch. Such a move would not just add a comedic element to the sport, but also further connect the players with the fans and the local culture they represent.

While the glitz and glamour of the Premier League have their charm, there’s something inherently appealing about the humble and localized traditions of the lower leagues. These practices remind us that at its core, football is a community sport, and sometimes, a good curry can be just as rewarding as a shiny trophy.