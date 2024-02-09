The Quiet Force Behind CBS Sports: Sean McManus' Distinguished Career

In the world of sports broadcasting, Sean McManus is a name synonymous with quiet determination and a distinguished career. As the son of Jim McKay, a legendary figure in the industry, McManus has carved out his own path, choosing to work behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera.

The Unseen Maestro

McManus' journey began as a production assistant at ABC Sports. His methodical and low-key approach, a stark contrast to his father's charismatic style, served him well. In 1996, he ascended to the role of president of CBS Sports, a position he held for nearly three decades.

Under McManus' leadership, CBS Sports regained the NFL broadcast rights in 1998. This critical move bolstered the network's status, making it the most-watched for the next two decades.

A Balancing Act

During his tenure, McManus oversaw the acquisition and loss of various sports broadcasting rights. Among these, not renewing the U.S. Open tennis rights stands out as a stinging defeat. Yet, his biggest win remains the return of the NFL to CBS.

McManus understands the significance of the NFL in maintaining the cable bundle and its unparalleled viewership. He has also witnessed and embraced technological advancements in sports broadcasting, from high definition to super slow motion.

A Tribute to the Greats

As he prepares to step down in April, McManus reflects on his career highlights. He expresses admiration for athletes like Tiger Woods and Tom Brady, whose performances have graced the screens under his watch.

McManus takes pride in producing major sporting events and the teamwork involved in live television production. His career, a testament to resilience and dedication, leaves an indelible mark on the sports broadcasting landscape.

As the sun sets on his illustrious career, McManus looks back with satisfaction. He has spent much of his life in control rooms and trailers for major sporting events, and he will oversee the CBS telecast of Super Bowl LVIII as his swansong.

Reflecting on his time, McManus said, "I've been fortunate to be part of some of the most significant moments in sports history. It's been a privilege to work with such talented individuals and bring these moments to life for millions of viewers."

Sean McManus, the quiet force behind CBS Sports, leaves a legacy that resonates beyond the world of sports broadcasting. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of teamwork, and the magic of live television.