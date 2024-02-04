The Prestige of 'Breaking 60' in Golf: A Historical Overview

The illustrious realm of professional golf has long celebrated the sub-60 round, also known as 'breaking 60', a rarity and a mark of exceptional prowess. A feat first recorded on the PGA Tour by Al Geiberger in 1977, it has since been emulated by a select few. More recently, this achievement has seen an uptick, with eight occurrences since 2010, including Jim Furyk's record 58 in 2016 and Bryson DeChambeau's 58 at a LIV Golf event. The latest to join these ranks on the PGA Tour is Scottie Scheffler, while Joaquin Niemann's 59 at the 2024 LIV opener marked him the second in that league to go sub-60.

A Historic Round at Pebble Beach

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark etched his name into golfing history with a record-breaking round of 60. A U.S. Open champion, Clark's remarkable resilience resulted in a near sub-60 round that shattered both tournament and course records. The round saw Clark making nearly every putt, a significant feat considering his struggles with putting since winning the U.S. Open. This improvement came with the aid of a new coach and changes in his putting technique.

Weather Challenges and a Resilient Record

Clark's exceptional performance was complemented by impending weather challenges, adding further weight to his achievement. The tournament's future was uncertain due to severe weather conditions, but Clark's historic round remained a beacon of excellence. Rain and ferocious wind, with gusts approaching 60 mph, threatened the final round. Despite these adversities, Clark persevered, his 'go-for-broke' mentality driving him forward.

Sub-60 Rounds Beyond the PGA Tour

While the PGA Tour has seen its share of sub-60 rounds, such achievements aren't exclusive to it. The LPGA has witnessed Annika Sorenstam's 59 in 2001, while other tournaments such as the Nike Tour, Japan Golf Tour, and Challenge Tour have also seen sub-60 rounds. Interestingly, scores have dipped as low as 57 in amateur events like the Dogwood Invitational, proving that the spirit of 'breaking 60' is alive and well beyond the professional circuits.