The Pollard Family Legacy: A Tribute to Resilience and Greatness

In an all-white neighborhood of West Rogers Park, Chicago, the Pollard family - led by Fritz Pollard Sr., a former football player and the first Black athlete to play in a Rose Bowl game - carved out their own legacy. Their resilience and determination echoed through generations, leading to remarkable accomplishments in sports and other fields.

A Storied Past: The Pollards of West Rogers Park

Fritz Pollard Sr., a standout football player at Brown University, made history in 1916 as the first Black athlete to participate in the Rose Bowl. His determination paved the way for his children, who would go on to achieve greatness in their respective fields. The current owners of the Pollards' former home are now seeking to honor the family's legacy by renaming an adjoining park in their name.

Ironically, the park is currently named after a convicted tax evader. In its place, the owners propose the Pollard Family Park, a fitting tribute to a family that overcame adversity and left an indelible mark on history.

A Legacy of Achievement: From Olympics to Film Production

The Pollard family's accomplishments span far and wide. Fritz Pollard Jr., following in his father's footsteps, became a bronze medalist in the 1936 Olympics for the 110-meter hurdles. His sister, Dr. Cora Pollard, made waves in the nursing field, while another sibling, Dr. Leslie Pollard, served as the president of Oakwood University and earned a reputation as a powerful orator.

In the realm of education, Dr. Roberta Pollard taught at the University of Illinois and Northwestern University. Her brother, Dr. Fritz Pollard III, made a name for himself in advertising, while sister Doris Pollard ventured into film production, working alongside legends like Orson Welles.

Honoring a Legacy: The Push for Pollard Family Park

The effort to rename the park is not merely symbolic. By honoring the Pollard family, the community aims to inspire future generations and celebrate a family that defied the odds. The proposed Pollard Family Park would stand as a testament to their perseverance and serve as a reminder that determination can indeed lead to greatness.

As the push for renaming gains momentum, it's clear that the Pollard family's legacy extends far beyond the football field and the Olympic track. Their story is one of resilience, determination, and the power of family to shape the course of history.

In the heart of West Rogers Park, where the Pollards once called home, their legacy continues to inspire. With the proposed renaming of the park, their story will be etched into the community's landscape, serving as a beacon of hope and a reminder that adversity can be overcome.

The Pollard family's impact is undeniable - from Fritz Pollard Sr.'s historic Rose Bowl appearance to the accomplishments of his children in sports, education, nursing, advertising, and film production. As the community rallies to honor their legacy, the Pollard family's story serves as a powerful reminder of the potential that lies within each of us.