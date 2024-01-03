The Poison Mist in Professional Wrestling: An In-Depth Look

The world of professional wrestling is a spectacle of strength, skill, and strategy. Often, these athletic contests are punctuated with theatrics that both entertain and amplify the drama. One such tactic is the Poison Mist, a technique popularized by The Great Kabuki and The Great Muta, which is used to disorient opponents.

The Poison Mist: A Powerful Tool in the Ring

The Poison Mist, also known as Dokuguri, is not just a mere trick but a tactical maneuver used to gain an advantage in the ring. Various colors of the mist signify different effects, ranging from temporary blindness, severe burning, sleep induction, paralysis, to memory loss. This technique has transcended cultural and gender barriers and is considered a heel tactic, often employed by the ‘bad guys’ of wrestling.

From Japan to the World: The Evolution of Poison Mist

Since its popularization by The Great Kabuki, the Poison Mist has become a staple in professional wrestling, especially in the United States. Over the years, it has seen a resurgence in sports entertainment across promotions like All Elite Wrestling (AEW), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and Total Nonstop Action (TNA). Notable wrestlers such as Malakai Black, Asuka, and Julia Hart from AEW, and Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka from WWE, have used the Poison Mist to great effect in their matches.

15 Wrestlers and Their Signature Mists

Among the wrestlers who have utilized the Poison Mist, 15 stand out, each for their unique use of the technique and the impact it has had on their careers. These wrestlers have not only used the Poison Mist to their advantage but have also made it an integral part of their in-ring persona, contributing to unforgettable moments in wrestling history. From the blinding green mist of Malakai Black to the paralyzing black mist of Asuka, these wrestlers have leveraged the Poison Mist to secure victories and build their legacies in the wrestling world.