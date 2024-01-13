en English
Sports

The Outrunners Deny Signing Contract with All Elite Wrestling

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
The Outrunners Deny Signing Contract with All Elite Wrestling

In the world of professional wrestling, few tag teams have garnered the spotlight and stirred the rumor mill as the dynamic duo, The Outrunners. Despite their frequent appearances on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor (ROH) television shows, they have recently clarified their contractual status, putting to rest the swirling conjecture. They have explicitly stated that they have not inked any contracts with AEW, a revelation that came during their candid conversation on the ‘Wrestling With Rip Rogers’ podcast.

Rumors Ignited by Mark Henry’s Comment

The wrestling community was set abuzz following comments made by renowned wrestling personality Mark Henry. Henry, seemingly misinformed, claimed on the podcast that The Outrunners had signed with AEW, a couple of years after their electrifying debut. The statement set off a flurry of speculation, with fans and pundits alike wondering about the duo’s future and their supposed allegiance to AEW.

The Outrunners Set the Record Straight

However, Turbo Floyd, one half of The Outrunners, stepped forward to quell the rumors. Expressing surprise at Henry’s claim, he confirmed that they haven’t signed any contracts with the wrestling promotion. This assertion underscored the uncertainty and unpredictability that often ensues in the wrestling business, where rumors can quickly eclipse facts.

The Future of The Outrunners

With the clarification made by The Outrunners, their future in the wrestling scene remains intriguing. As independent wrestlers, their next move is eagerly anticipated by fans and professionals in the industry. Whether they will eventually sign with AEW or align with another wrestling promotion is a question that only time can answer.

Sports Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

