The One Motorcycle Show Celebrates 15 Years with Flat Out Friday Racing in Portland

As the motorcycle community gears up for an unprecedented event, The One Motorcycle Show is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary in grand style by joining forces with Flat Out Friday. Scheduled for April 19 at the Portland Expo Center, this collaboration promises to deliver a unique blend of racing, art, music, and custom motorcycle craftsmanship, revolutionizing the traditional motorcycle show experience. Thor Drake, the visionary founder of The One Motorcycle Show, emphasizes the seamless integration of racing excitement with the expo's renowned display of custom bikes, aiming to create an entertainment spectacle like no other.

Revving Up the Experience

With over 300 custom motorcycles, along with cars, art exhibitions, helmet displays, stunts, demos, live bands, and a plethora of food and drink options, the event is poised to offer a multifaceted entertainment experience. This year, the addition of Flat Out Friday's indoor racing component is expected to amplify the excitement, merging the thrill of competitive racing with the creative spirit of motorcycle artistry. The synergy between these two dynamic elements underscores the event's appeal, not just to motorcycle enthusiasts and builders, but to a broader audience including artists and families.

A Celebration of Motorcycle Culture

Thor Drake's aspiration to showcase motorcycles in a new light resonates through the event's diverse offerings. From art and music to racing and craftsmanship, each aspect of The One Motorcycle Show is designed to bridge gaps and foster a community spirit among attendees. This holistic approach to celebrating motorcycle culture is what sets the event apart, transforming it into a platform where passion for two-wheeled machines unites individuals from various walks of life. The inclusion of Flat Out Friday's racing excitement not only enriches the show's anniversary celebration but also elevates the overall experience for attendees, making it a landmark event in North America's motorcycle scene.

Looking Forward

As The One Motorcycle Show and Flat Out Friday gear up to deliver this spectacular event, the anticipation among the motorcycle community is palpable. This collaboration not only signifies a milestone for The One Motorcycle Show but also represents a forward leap in how motorcycle events are conceptualized and experienced. By combining racing, art, music, and craftsmanship, the show is not just an event; it's a testament to the evolving landscape of motorcycle culture. As attendees from across the globe converge on the Portland Expo Center this April, they are set to witness an unparalleled celebration of the motorcycle lifestyle, promising to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who partake.