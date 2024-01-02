The Oklahoman to Announce 111th All-State High School Football Awards: A Glimpse into the Process and Nominees

In the annals of Oklahoma’s storied high school football history, The Oklahoman is poised to etch a new chapter with the announcement of its 111th All-State team awards. Scheduled for January 14, the event will honor the top Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, as well as the Coach of the Year, spotlighting the state’s most outstanding football talents.

Selection Process and Committee

The selection process for the All-State first team was as rigorous as the sport itself. The Oklahoman disseminated nomination forms to every football coach in the state, ensuring a wide net was cast for potential talent. The submissions were then meticulously scrutinized by a three-member committee consisting of The Oklahoman staff writers Hallie Hart, Jordan Davis, and Nick Sardis. The committee’s expertise was further supplemented by consultations from coaches and experts intimately familiar with the current football scene.

The Final Shortlist

The exhaustive evaluations culminated in a shortlist of 25 first-team players, alongside candidates for the top player and coach awards. The Defensive Player of the Year nominees included a junior linebacker who recorded an impressive 185 tackles and played a pivotal role in his team’s undefeated season. Also in the running is a senior defensive back who is an Oklahoma State signee, having made significant contributions on both defense and offense. Another notable nominee is a senior defensive back who had a comprehensive impact on the game and is set to join the University of Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on.

From High School to College

Beyond the awards, The Oklahoman also provided insights into the athletes’ commitments to various colleges and universities. This narrative of high school football achievements extending to collegiate opportunities further underscores the significance of the All-State team awards. The narrative not only recognizes the talents and efforts of these young athletes but also charts a course for their future in the realm of collegiate football.

