en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

The Oklahoman to Announce 111th All-State High School Football Awards: A Glimpse into the Process and Nominees

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
The Oklahoman to Announce 111th All-State High School Football Awards: A Glimpse into the Process and Nominees

In the annals of Oklahoma’s storied high school football history, The Oklahoman is poised to etch a new chapter with the announcement of its 111th All-State team awards. Scheduled for January 14, the event will honor the top Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, as well as the Coach of the Year, spotlighting the state’s most outstanding football talents.

Selection Process and Committee

The selection process for the All-State first team was as rigorous as the sport itself. The Oklahoman disseminated nomination forms to every football coach in the state, ensuring a wide net was cast for potential talent. The submissions were then meticulously scrutinized by a three-member committee consisting of The Oklahoman staff writers Hallie Hart, Jordan Davis, and Nick Sardis. The committee’s expertise was further supplemented by consultations from coaches and experts intimately familiar with the current football scene.

(Read Also: Global Celebrations of International Volunteer Day Showcase the Power of Volunteerism)

The Final Shortlist

The exhaustive evaluations culminated in a shortlist of 25 first-team players, alongside candidates for the top player and coach awards. The Defensive Player of the Year nominees included a junior linebacker who recorded an impressive 185 tackles and played a pivotal role in his team’s undefeated season. Also in the running is a senior defensive back who is an Oklahoma State signee, having made significant contributions on both defense and offense. Another notable nominee is a senior defensive back who had a comprehensive impact on the game and is set to join the University of Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on.

(Read Also: Oklahoma Gears Up for December Elections; Special Election Set in New York)

From High School to College

Beyond the awards, The Oklahoman also provided insights into the athletes’ commitments to various colleges and universities. This narrative of high school football achievements extending to collegiate opportunities further underscores the significance of the All-State team awards. The narrative not only recognizes the talents and efforts of these young athletes but also charts a course for their future in the realm of collegiate football.

Read More

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnesota Vikings' High-Stakes Struggles: Unraveling the Performance and Future Direction

By Salman Khan

Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape

By Salman Khan

Blackhawks' Players Show National Pride in IIHF World Junior Championship

By Salman Khan

Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund

By Salman Khan

Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the E ...
@Sports · 4 mins
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the E ...
heart comment 0
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field

By Salman Khan

Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
Luton Town’s Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat

By Salman Khan

Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa’s Future Athletes Through Innovative Training

By Salman Khan

Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
Christian McCaffrey’s Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session

By Salman Khan

Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session
Latest Headlines
World News
Rutherford County Property Assessor Election: Incumbent Mitchell Faces Off With Gammon
10 seconds
Rutherford County Property Assessor Election: Incumbent Mitchell Faces Off With Gammon
Minnesota Vikings' High-Stakes Struggles: Unraveling the Performance and Future Direction
15 seconds
Minnesota Vikings' High-Stakes Struggles: Unraveling the Performance and Future Direction
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
1 min
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
2 mins
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
2 mins
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
3 mins
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
3 mins
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
3 mins
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
3 mins
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app