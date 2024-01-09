en English
NFL

The NFL’s Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay’s Off-Field Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST
As the National Football League (NFL) season marches onward, a game of a different sort unfolds off the field. The object of this pursuit is none other than Will McClay, the Dallas Cowboys’ Vice President of Player Personnel. A veteran with 22 years under his belt, McClay’s talent evaluation skills have made him a coveted figure sought after by rival teams with vacancies in their leadership.

McClay’s League-wide Acclaim

The lure of McClay’s expertise extends to the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders. These franchises represent the latest suitors vying for McClay’s services, going so far as to offer him a substantial promotion. The Commanders have dangled the title of Executive Vice President, a testament to their high regard for McClay’s abilities and the potential impact he could have on their organization.

McClay’s Influence and Impact on the Cowboys

His tenure with the Cowboys has seen McClay’s influence permeate through the team’s draft selections and free agency decisions. His ability to identify talent has been instrumental in drafting key players like Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Despite the apparent allure of ascending to a higher title elsewhere, McClay has remained steadfast in his place with the Cowboys, where he wields significant influence, even though the title of General Manager is firmly held by owner Jerry Jones.

Values Beyond Titles

Titles may not be McClay’s primary concern, but his personal values are. He grounds his decision-making in faith, family, and football. These values extend to the organization he works for, emphasizing the importance of the people and goals of the institution over any individual title. Jerry Jones, the Cowboys’ owner, has expressed his reluctance to cede the General Manager title, suggesting he would only consider it with the assurance of a Super Bowl victory. Jones values having competent advisors like McClay who can consult and contribute meaningfully to the team’s success.

As the NFL landscape continues to shift and evolve, McClay’s story serves as a reminder that the game’s true pulse lies not just in the action on the field but also in the decisions made behind the scenes. It is a testament to the human element of sports, the stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will that often go unnoticed but have a profound impact on the game nonetheless.

0
NFL Sports United States
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

