NFL

The NFL Practice Squad’s Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
The National Football League (NFL) has always been a stage for constant evolution, a testament to the ever-shifting dynamics of professional sports. Over the past few years, one of the most significant transformations has been the role and perception of the NFL practice squad, a change prompted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally viewed as a repository for less experienced players not yet primed for the main roster, the practice squad has metamorphosed into an invaluable asset for NFL teams, embracing both budding talent and seasoned veterans.

The Pandemic Prompted Transformation

When the pandemic struck, the NFL made a strategic decision to expand the practice squad from 10 to 16 players, allowing veterans of any experience level to be included. This decision, although initially seen as temporary, altered the landscape of the practice squad indefinitely. It became a place not just for rookies trying to cut their teeth, but also for experienced players looking for a new team or recovery time.

Veteran Safety Eric Rowe’s Journey

One such veteran player is Eric Rowe. A safety with Super Bowl titles under his belt from his tenure with New England and a strong season with Miami in 2022, Rowe was surprised when the Carolina Panthers placed him on their practice squad. After accepting the position and subsequently being waived, Rowe found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. Rowe’s journey, although surprising to some, is becoming increasingly common in the NFL.

Seasoned Professionals Embrace the Practice Squad

As the NFL moved into the wild-card weekend, it was evident that many teams were utilizing their practice squads in ways they wouldn’t have under the old rules. Seasoned professionals like Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco and Steelers linebacker Myles Jack found themselves on practice squads, providing invaluable experience and fresh legs for teams during the playoffs. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been vocal about the negative perception often attached to practice squad players, emphasizing their integral role in the team’s overall strategy.

The expanded practice squad, with its mix of young talent and experienced professionals, is becoming a significant part of NFL strategies. Players like Rowe and Jack, and many others, are embracing the opportunity to contribute in any way they can, thereby signaling a paradigm shift in the traditional NFL model. The practice squad, once seen as a stepping stone, is now a vital part of the team’s success, reflecting the changing landscape of the modern NFL.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

