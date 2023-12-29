The New York Islanders Usher in a New Era with The Park at UBS Arena

The New York Islanders have ushered in a new era of fan experience with the introduction of The Park at the UBS Arena, a state-of-the-art venue that debuted in 2021. This arena, renowned as one of the finest sports venues, now houses a multifaceted park offering a medley of attractions – from two pond hockey rinks to carnival games, food trucks, fire pits, and heated igloos. The Park is a testament to the Islanders’ commitment to their community, and a unique destination for fans and the broader community alike.

Bringing Back Childhood Nostalgia

Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine reminisced about his childhood winters, referring to The Park as a ‘winter wonderland.’ With fans allowed to bring their own six-pack of beer, the venue is designed to appeal to the community spirit of the Islanders’ fanbase and foster a unique pregame atmosphere. Despite a crushing 7-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins on the opening game night, The Park’s launch signifies an exciting new chapter for Islanders fans.

A New Era for the Islanders

The history of the Islanders is marked by venue challenges, as the team previously juggled between the Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center. However, the UBS Arena and The Park represent a transformative new phase. The Park’s establishment reflects the organization’s unwavering dedication to the Islanders brand and the community. Despite the woes on ice, the off-ice experience has been significantly elevated for fans.

More Than Just a Pregame Attraction

Opening its gates for public skates seven days a week, The Park is set to be a hub of activity, not just before the puck drops on game night. This marks the beginning of a comprehensive destination experience that the Islanders aimed to create for their community. The Park has been developed in collaboration with the New York Racing Association, Northwell Health, and USA Hockey, occupying a sprawling 155,800 square feet of space beside the UBS Arena’s main entrance.