en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn

In the world of football, relationships between players, managers, and the media are often as intricate and unpredictable as the game itself. One such relationship, between ‘Match of the Day’ presenter Gary Lineker and former Premier League manager Jose Mourinho, has captivated football enthusiasts with its unexpected turns and mysterious feud.

Mourinho’s Changing Persona

Mourinho, celebrated for his managerial stints with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, has a complex rapport with the British media. Known for his blend of charm and coldness, Mourinho’s charismatic personality is as infamous as his coaching acumen. However, his relationship with Lineker, once marked by friendly banter and text exchanges, took a sharp and sudden nosedive, leaving many puzzled.

The Turning Point: GQ Awards

According to Lineker, the seeds of discord were sown during the GQ Awards. Mourinho, chosen for the ‘Man of the Year’ award, unexpectedly requested a presenter outside the football fraternity. Lineker was initially slated for this task, but found himself sidelined. This sudden shift was a stark contrast to their previous interactions, where Mourinho would often text Lineker post-show to express his appreciation. The snub at the GQ Awards marked the beginning of an unexplained coldness from Mourinho.

The Aftermath: A Strained Relationship

Despite being replaced and ignored at the GQ Awards, Lineker attempted to mend bridges, only to be met with indifference. Subsequent interactions, including interviews, were marked by an icy demeanor from Mourinho. To this day, Lineker remains in the dark about the exact reason behind Mourinho’s change of heart. This intriguing fallout adds a new layer to the enigma that is Mourinho, as he continues to navigate his managerial journey, most recently with Roma.

The football community, always intrigued by the dynamics off the pitch, remains spellbound by this mysterious feud between Lineker and Mourinho. Even as the beautiful game continues, it’s these human dramas that remind us that beneath the strategy and statistics, football is ultimately about the people who play, manage, and present it.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
Strengthening the backbone of Mozambican football, the Commercial and Investment Bank (BCI) and the Mozambican Football Federation (FMF) have breathed new life into their partnership. The duo embarked on a fresh commitment for the years 2024-2025, signing a renewed sponsorship agreement. This alliance will ensure BCI’s unwavering support for FMF’s mission, which encompasses the promotion,
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
4 mins ago
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
4 mins ago
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
1 min ago
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
2 mins ago
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
Iowa High School Basketball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tops Super 10 Rankings
3 mins ago
Iowa High School Basketball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tops Super 10 Rankings
Latest Headlines
World News
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
16 seconds
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
35 seconds
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
40 seconds
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management
51 seconds
Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management
PRAC Recommends Precautionary Measures for Male Patients on Valproate Treatment
52 seconds
PRAC Recommends Precautionary Measures for Male Patients on Valproate Treatment
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
1 min
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
1 min
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
Cameron Joseph's 'The Scrum': Navigating Media and Politics
1 min
Cameron Joseph's 'The Scrum': Navigating Media and Politics
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
2 mins
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app