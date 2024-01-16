The Money Team Ushers in a New Era in Boxing with a Fighter-Oriented Approach

The Money Team (TMT), a boxing promotion venture co-owned by rapper 50 Cent (Fiddy) and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., is poised to redefine the boxing industry with its fighter-oriented approach. Striving to turn the tables on the conventional promoter-centric model that is often to the detriment of fighters, TMT is determined to create an environment that primarily benefits the athletes themselves.

The Money Team's Revolutionary Approach

50 Cent and Mayweather Jr., both of whom have a rich history in boxing, are spearheading a strategy that involves identifying and signing on promising talent. The duo believes that this approach, which prioritizes the boxers and their careers, is key to transforming the dynamics within the sport and setting a new standard in boxing promotion.

Notable Signings

Among the big names that TMT has brought on board are super middleweight contender Andre Dirrell and featherweight Yuriorkis Gamboa. These signings signify a conscious shift towards a talent-oriented model that focuses on showcasing the prowess of boxers and promoting their growth in the sport.

Future Prospects

One of the standout signings is the Australian boxer Billy Dib, who was recommended by Mayweather Jr. himself. Dib, who has been brought over to the US by 50 Cent, is excited about his future with TMT. He is seen as a testament to the company's commitment to nurturing talent and revolutionizing boxing promotion.

As TMT continues to add to its roster and foster a fighter-first culture, it promises to be an exciting chapter for the boxing industry. The vision shared by 50 Cent and Mayweather Jr. is not only expected to empower athletes but also to reshape the sport's traditional norms and practices.