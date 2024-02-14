There's a story behind every allegiance, and Gary Lineker's is no exception. The former player and well-known Leicester City fan shared that it was a spectacular Peter Shilton performance that led him to support Leicester City over Manchester United. "I was seven when I watched my first football match," Lineker recounts, "Leicester City versus Manchester United at Filbert Street."

A Star is Born

As the game unfolded, young Gary found himself captivated by the agility and skill of Leicester's goalkeeper, Peter Shilton. Despite Manchester United's eventual victory, Shilton's performance left an indelible mark on Lineker's young mind. He was hooked, irrevocably drawn to the team that Shilton so admirably represented.

The Road to Fandom

Growing up, Lineker's football fandom was nourished by attending games with his father and grandfather. He was there in 1969 when Leicester City lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City. It was a heartbreaking moment, but Lineker's loyalty never wavered.

A Long-Awaited Triumph

Fast forward to 2021, and Leicester City finally clinched the FA Cup. Lineker, who was working for the BBC at the time, could hardly contain his emotions. The long years of waiting had finally paid off, and Lineker's loyalty to Leicester City was vindicated.

In 2024, Gary Lineker reminisces about his journey as a fan and the pivotal role Shilton's performance played in shaping his allegiance. "It was more than just a game," he says, "it was the start of my lifelong love for Leicester City."

