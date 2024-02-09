The Last Three Super Bowl diehards and their 58-year streak

Three Friends, Five Decades of Super Bowls, and a Dream Unbroken

Advertisment

Three octogenarian friends, Don Crisman, Gregory Eaton, and Tom Henschel, are gearing up to honor a tradition they've maintained for over half a century. They are the remaining members of an exclusive club, the last fans to have attended every single Super Bowl since the inaugural AFL-NFL World Championship Game in 1967. They're now counting down the days to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, eager to secure their spots and keep their unbroken streak alive.

The Unforgettable Memories and the $8 Ticket

As they reminisce about their past experiences, Crisman, Eaton, and Henschel recall a time when a Super Bowl ticket could be bought for a mere $8. Throughout the years, they've witnessed the growth of the event into the world-renowned spectacle it is today. They've also formed a deep bond, cherishing the camaraderie and the shared memories that come with being part of Super Bowl history.

Advertisment

One of their most unforgettable moments was attending Super Bowl I, where they marveled at the sight of two rival leagues coming together for the first time. Over the years, they've cheered for their favorite teams, endured heartbreaking losses, and reveled in thrilling victories. No matter the outcome, the friends always found solace in their shared passion for football.

Though health concerns now loom over their annual pilgrimage, Crisman, Eaton, and Henschel remain steadfast in their determination to attend Super Bowl 58 and beyond. They're currently making last-minute arrangements, hoping to sit together once again as they have done so many times before.

Lamar Jackson's MVP Honors and NFL News Roundup

Advertisment

While Crisman, Eaton, and Henschel prepare for their journey to Las Vegas, the NFL is abuzz with news of its own. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was recently named the AP NFL Most Valuable Player for the second time in his career. The 26-year-old superstar is the youngest player to achieve this feat, further cementing his status as one of the league's elite talents.

In other NFL news, key plays during the postseason have propelled teams toward success. Players like L'Jarius Sneed have made crucial interceptions and defensive stops, keeping their teams' Super Bowl dreams alive.

Meanwhile, in women's college basketball, Hannah Stuelke's record-breaking 47-point performance for Iowa against Penn State has turned heads. Her teammate, Caitlin Clark, is also making waves, nearing a scoring record of her own.

Advertisment

In the realm of sports entertainment, Taylor Swift's early career saw her singing the national anthem at various events, including the 2008 World Series. Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has announced that the Paris Games will be her final Olympics, while soccer fans in Hong Kong are demanding refunds after Lionel Messi did not play in a match due to injury.

Golf's LIV players are debating a return to the PGA Tour amidst satisfaction with the new league. China continues to dominate at the World Aquatics Championships, with Chang Yani winning gold in diving. US water polo star Maddie Musselman is training for the Paris Olympics while supporting her husband's battle with lung cancer.

A Dream for the 60th Super Bowl

As Crisman, Eaton, and Henschel prepare to embark on their latest Super Bowl adventure, they do so with the hope of making it to the 60th edition of the game in two years. Their unwavering dedication to this cherished tradition serves as a testament to the enduring power of friendship and the love for a sport that has brought them together for more than five decades.