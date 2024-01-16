The Hunt for San Jose State University's New Football Head Coach

San Jose State University's football program is on the hunt for a new head coach after the departure of Brent Brennan, who has taken up a coaching role at the University of Arizona. Brennan, who had an impressive seven-season stint at San Jose, revolutionized the team's performance, turning a mere three-win record in the first two seasons into three seven-win seasons in the last four years. His overall record at San Jose State was 34-48.
Donte Williams: A Potential Successor
Among the potential replacements, the name of Donte Williams stands out. With a past connection to San Jose State as an assistant coach from 2013 to 2015, Williams is familiar to the fans. His recent coaching stint at the University of Southern California (USC) saw him serve as an interim head coach for the 2021 season following the firing of Clay Helton. Despite a 3-7 record during his interim tenure, he stayed on with USC under Lincoln Riley, coaching defensive backs for another two years.
Williams' Coaching Journey
Williams has a wealth of coaching experience, having served as an assistant coach at various reputed institutions like the University of Arizona, University of Nebraska, University of Oregon, and others. He currently holds a position at the University of Georgia. This rich experience could serve him well if chosen as the new head coach for San Jose State.
Other Potential Candidates
Another name that has surfaced in the coaching search is Alonzo Carter, currently serving as the assistant head coach and running backs coach. As the search continues, San Jose State aims to capitalize on the progress made under Brennan's leadership and is hopeful to announce a suitable replacement soon.