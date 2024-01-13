‘The Homecoming’: An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia

In a spirited collaboration, Fighting Irish Promotions and DMS Trade Shows are set to stage an electrifying boxing spectacle titled ‘The Homecoming,’ on February 2, at the Scotiabank Centre Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada. The event is primed to feature a 10-round super welterweight main event where Custio Clayton (19-1-1, 12 KOs) will go toe-to-toe with Courtney Pennington (17-7-3, 7 KOs).

Anticipation Builds for a Thrilling Showdown

Adding to the excitement, the co-main event will spotlight Patrice Volny (17-1, 11 KOs) squaring off against Deandre Ware (16-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Sean Sullivan, CEO of Fighting Irish Promotions, voiced his enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing the local fan favorites and the prospect of a sold-out show.

A Homecoming for Canadian Boxers

The event seeks to create a family-friendly atmosphere, enabling fans to enjoy an unforgettable night of boxing. North Preston’s Custio Clayton, is eagerly making his comeback to the ring following a year-long break and his first career loss. Similarly, Montreal’s own Patrice Volny is eager to display his prowess in front of his home crowd, confident in his ability to triumph over Ware.

Undercard Set to Ignite the Ring

The undercard will see fighters such as Miguel Angel Hernandez, Spencer Wilcox, Kyle McNeil, Daniel Beaupre, and Brandon Osborne, all ready to face opponents yet to be named. Despite the raw intensity of the ring, the event aims to foster a communal spirit, uniting fans and athletes in a collective appreciation of the sport.