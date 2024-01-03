The Hideout Golf Club: Revolutionizing the Golfing Landscape with a New Nashville Location

The Hideout Golf Club, a brainchild of Errol Helling, PGA professional and owner of Profectus Golf, is set to open its new location in Nashville in February 2024. This expansion is a response to the growing need for an alternative golfing experience, catering to enthusiasts who grapple with the high costs and exclusivity of traditional country clubs. The Hideout Golf Club emerges as a beacon of accessibility and efficiency in the golfing world.

A New Era of Golfing

Strategically located at 1004 Eighth Ave. S., the new club boasts 5,000 square feet of space, equipped with five bays featuring advanced TrackMan simulators, a full-service bar, a gym, locker rooms, and a coworking space. The club operates between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., allowing members to play 18 holes in as little as an hour and book tee times on short notice. This innovative model of operation redefines the golfing experience, aligning with the busy schedules of modern golf enthusiasts.

Filling a Golfing Gap

The Hideout Golf Club’s model stands as a solution for those who love golf but are deterred by the time and financial constraints posed by traditional clubs. With its technology-driven solutions, the club offers similar amenities without the hefty price tag and long waitlists associated with conventional clubs. The Hideout Golf Club is not just a golf club; it’s a revolution in the golfing world, redefining accessibility and convenience in the sport.

Expansion and Future Prospects

As the Sylvan Supply location edges closer to its membership limit, the new Nashville location will offer around 150 memberships, further widening the reach of The Hideout Golf Club. Founder Errol Helling has plans for continued expansion within Nashville to ensure convenient access for golf enthusiasts across the city. This strategic expansion, coupled with its unique model, positions The Hideout Golf Club as a game-changer in the golfing industry.