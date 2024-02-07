The Hidden Health Risks of Super Bowl Losses: A Closer Look

The Super Bowl, one of the world's most-watched sporting events, can have significant health impacts on die-hard fans, particularly when their favored team loses. This emotionally charged event can lead to increased stress, affecting both physical and mental health, as per recent research.

Link Between Super Bowl Losses and Heart-related Deaths

A striking pattern was unveiled in a study published in the American Journal of Cardiology. Heart-related deaths escalated in Los Angeles after the Rams lost the Super Bowl in 1980, with many cases linked to heart attacks and ischemic heart disease. In sharp contrast, death rates took a downturn after the Raiders clinched victory in 1984.

The Impact on Cardiovascular Health

A 2021 report in Current Problems in Cardiology brought to light that intense emotions during games could lead to adverse cardiovascular effects, particularly in fans with a history of heart disease. Throw into the mix the indulgence in behaviors like excessive drinking and consumption of fatty foods on Super Bowl Sunday, and the result can be detrimental to health, leading to high blood pressure and spiked cholesterol levels.

Mitigating Health Risks

Cardiologist Dr. Tamara Horwich and Dr. Brandon Mastromartino propose strategies to mitigate these health risks. These include reducing alcohol intake, limiting social media use to avoid the added stress of online confrontations, and steering clear of betting on the game. They also suggest healthier food choices during Super Bowl parties and maintaining regular medication routines for those on prescription drugs.

To cope with the disappointment of a loss, connecting with other fans, engaging in physical exercise, or tuning into postgame discussions are recommended. The American Heart Association, while not endorsing all views in this narrative, underscores that the significance of connection and enjoyment during the Super Bowl should not be sidelined.