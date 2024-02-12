The Hidden Dangers of Pickleball: A Surge in Fractures and Injuries

Pickleball: The Hidden Dangers Behind the Popular Pastime

A Surge in Serious Injuries

Pickleball, the fast-growing, fun-filled sport enjoyed by millions, has a darker side. A recent study presented at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has revealed a startling 90-fold increase in pickleball-related fractures over the past 20 years.

The Demographics of Danger

The majority of these serious injuries have occurred in players aged 60-69. Women, particularly those 65 and older, have been found to be more susceptible to fractures, with 92% of all fractures happening during falls. The data is a stark reminder that even seemingly low-impact sports can have severe consequences.

Preparation is Key

Experts emphasize the importance of understanding one's risk profile and taking preventative measures to avoid becoming part of this alarming statistic. Proper preparation, form, and injury prevention techniques are crucial in reducing the risk of pickleball-related injuries.

Players are encouraged to warm up before games, wear appropriate footwear, and learn the correct techniques to minimize the risk of falls and other accidents. Additionally, consulting with a physician can help players understand their risk profile and take necessary precautions.

The sport's growth in popularity has undoubtedly contributed to the rise in injuries. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, players can continue to enjoy pickleball while minimizing their risk of serious injury.

Note: This article aims to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with pickleball and does not intend to discourage participation in the sport. Instead, it encourages players to be informed, prepared, and proactive in preventing injuries.

As the AAOS study demonstrates, being aware of the risks and taking preventative measures can make a significant difference in ensuring a safe and enjoyable pickleball experience. So, grab your paddle, hit the court, and play on – but do so wisely and responsibly.