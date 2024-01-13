en English
Chile

The Heart of the Matter: How Sports and Emotions Impact Cardiovascular Health

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
The Heart of the Matter: How Sports and Emotions Impact Cardiovascular Health

Dr. Miguel Maturana, a respected cardiologist, has conducted an in-depth analysis of studies conducted over the past half-century and identified a significant link between sports events, high-intensity emotions, and cardiovascular outcomes. The research brings to light the potential health risks associated with the heightened emotions experienced during sporting events, especially for those with underlying cardiovascular conditions.

Enthralling Emotions and Cardiovascular Health

As a child in Chile, Maturana was immersed in the fervour of soccer games, cradled on his father’s shoulders amidst a sea of passionate supporters. This exposure to the intense emotional atmosphere at these events likely fuelled his interest in exploring the potential implications of such emotions on heart health. His research has uncovered that the heightened emotions experienced during sports events can significantly impact cardiovascular health.

Implications of the Research

The research analysed a wide range of sports, including soccer, hockey, rugby, and cricket. Maturana found a strong correlation between these sports and cardiovascular incidents such as transient blood pressure increases, irregular heartbeats, chest pain, heart attacks, and sudden cardiac deaths. Intriguingly, these incidents were most prevalent near or at the end of games, particularly during semifinals or championship matches.

This correlation can be attributed to the imbalance between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems during the high-stakes moments of an intense sports match. Additionally, environmental factors such as the consumption of fatty, salty stadium food and alcohol can also contribute to cardiovascular incidents at sporting events.

Preventive Measures and Public Health Recommendations

While rigorous physical activity is widely celebrated for its benefits on heart health, Maturana’s research underscores the need for caution and preventive measures during high-intensity sports events. It calls for public health interventions and measures to boost safe physical activity, particularly in high-risk communities, to reduce mortality and morbidity from heart disease.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Kaiser Permanente further emphasise this need, highlighting the significant link between the lack of leisure time physical activity and higher rates of death from cardiovascular disease. Their study recommends tailored community-based initiatives, culturally sensitive programs, and infrastructural upgrades to promote physical activity and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease death.

Maturana’s research is a step towards understanding the intricate link between sports, emotions, and heart health. It opens doors for further studies in this area, potentially leading to more comprehensive public health strategies and preventive measures.

Chile Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

