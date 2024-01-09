‘The Hags’: Minnesota Women’s Annual Pilgrimage to NFL Stadiums

They call themselves ‘the Hags,’ a group of vivacious Minnesota women bound by a shared passion for the Minnesota Vikings and an annual pilgrimage to NFL stadiums. This unique tradition was born in 2003 when Nancy Solberg, one of the original members, decided to commemorate her 50th birthday by watching a Vikings game against the Bears at Soldier Field. From the original eight, the group has swelled to thirteen, each member bringing a unique flare to the collective.

Twenty Stadiums in Twenty Years

Through sheer determination and camaraderie, the Hags have managed to visit 20 different stadiums in as many years. Their most recent expedition was to Atlanta, where they witnessed the Vikings clash with the Falcons. These women, who hail from various parts of Central Minnesota, including Spicer and New Ulm, have made these trips an integral part of their identity, with the stadiums they’ve visited proudly listed on their matching shirts. The original members have even resorted to adding the list to the front and sleeves of their shirts as the count increases.

A Bond Beyond Football

But the Hags’ story goes beyond football. This was evident during their recent viewing party in St. Cloud, where they congregated to watch a Monday Night Football game between the Vikings and the Bears. Regardless of the game’s outcome, the group reveled in their gathering, their laughter echoing the strength of their bond. This unity extends to their attire, with matching shirts and thoughtfully coordinated footwear showcasing their unwavering team spirit.

A Tradition Continues

As they look ahead, the Hags remain resolute in their mission to visit all 30 NFL stadiums, a testament to their dedication not just to their beloved football team, but to their friendship. Their story is a poignant reminder of the power of shared passions to forge lifelong bonds. As they continue their tradition, the women of ‘the Hags’ stand as a shining example of fandom, friendship, and the extraordinary journeys they can inspire.