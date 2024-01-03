en English
Golf

The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
The Gambia Golf Association (GGA) and Fajara Club have joined forces to stage a golf tournament that has attracted golfers from The Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Sweden. The competition, backed by Royal Enterprise Limited and Crop Score, is set to be an impressive event in the regional golf calendar, bringing together over 15 professional and at least 35 amateur players.

GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Collaborative Effort

The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event represents a significant collaboration between the Gambia Golf Association and Fajara Club. The tournament’s purse, contributed by sponsors Royal Enterprise Limited and Crop Score, is substantial, with the top professional golfer standing to earn GMD 68,000.

The prize pool is not limited to professionals, though. Amateur golfers will also have a chance to compete for cash prizes, with awards earmarked for the top five positions in two men’s categories and the top three in the women’s category.

Special Awards for Amateurs

Adding to the excitement of the tournament, special prizes await those who excel in the amateurs 9-hole round. These include awards for the longest putt and being nearest to the pin. A booby prize will add a dash of fun to the proceedings, while the player with the highest aggregate stableford points across the 9-hole and 18-hole rounds will receive a unique accolade.

A Significant Event in the Regional Golf Calendar

With participants hailing from various countries, including The Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Sweden, the GGA Fajara Club Golf Event is more than a local competition. It represents a noteworthy event in the regional golf calendar, showcasing the talent and competitiveness of golfers from different parts of the world.

The participation of a significant number of both professional and amateur golfers is a testament to the tournament’s stature and the growing popularity of golf in the region. The event also serves as a platform for golfers to network, exchange ideas, and learn from one another, contributing to the overall development of the sport.

Salman Khan

